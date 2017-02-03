Man taken to hospital after crash in Thurleston Lane, Ipswich

Thurleston Lane is located off Henley Road in Ipswich. Photograph: Alex Fairfull.

A man was taken to hospital this morning after he was involved in a collision between two vans in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Thurleston Lane around 8.30am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for minor back and arm injuries.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital to be checked over.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said no one else was seriously hurt as a result of the crash.

The road was blocked while officers and paramedics worked at the scene.

Thurleston Lane is located in the north of the town off Henley Road and surrounds Whitton Park.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “EEAST received a call at 8.34am to reports of a two-vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) on Thurleston Lane in Ipswich.

“An ambulance crew was sent to assist and treated a man for back and arm injuries before taking him to Ipswich Hospital for further care.”

