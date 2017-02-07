Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Ancaster Road near Ipswich rail station

The scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma Bull Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a stabbing in Ipswich near the rail station.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Ancaster Road just before 6.30pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The male, who was stabbed in the stomach, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital. The severity of his injuries are unknown at this stage.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway.”

Ancaster Road has been cordoned off.

More to follow.