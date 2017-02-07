Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Ancaster Road near Ipswich rail station
19:27 08 February 2017
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a stabbing in Ipswich near the rail station.
Police were called to Ancaster Road just before 6.30pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.
The male, who was stabbed in the stomach, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital. The severity of his injuries are unknown at this stage.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway.”
Ancaster Road has been cordoned off.
