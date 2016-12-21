Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

Stoke Street in Ipswich

A young man was punched in the face and threatened with a kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich.

The victim was walking along Stoke Street near the junction of Belstead Road at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, December 20, when he was approached by a man and a woman who asked him for money.

He was punched in the face and a struggled ensued.

The suspect then pulled out a kitchen knife and again demanded money.

The couple left empty handed in the direction of Burrell Road on foot.

The victim was not serious injured and was able to walk home before calling the police.

The male suspect is described as white, between 35-40 years old, 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit and is described as having dark, messy hair and a scruffy appearance.

The female suspect is described as white, around 30-40 years old, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

She was wearing a luminous hat which may have been pink or orange.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time or who may know the identity of the suspects to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak to three men in their 20s who asked the victim if he was ok as he walked towards the junction of Austin Street.

Call Suffolk police on 101 with information quoting reference 72860/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.