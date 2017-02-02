Man who died in Thorpeness cliff collapse was Brendan Lavery, 58, from Bury St Edmunds

The scene on the beach at Thorpeness where a cliff collapsed at high tide resulting in the death of a man

The man tragically killed when a cliff collapsed in Thorpeness has been named as Brendan Lavery, 58, from Bury St Edmunds.

Coastal erosion on the beach at Thorpeness.

Mr Lavery died when a cliff at the coastal village of Thorepness, north of Aldeburgh, collapsed on January 14.

The opening of his inquest will take place on Monday, February, 13 at the Ipswich coroner’s court.

Mr Lavery is believed to have been walking his dog along the beach at Thorpeness when the cliff collapsed at around 1.20pm.

Several people tried to help Mr Lavery, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at high tide and came the day after a severe storm surge along the East Anglian coast.

A witness to the immediate aftermath of the landslide saw the man’s dog, and an older woman in his company, emerge without injury.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard attended the scene at about 1.25pm – joined in the rescue attempt by members of the public, a search and rescue helicopter from Lydd and the crew of Aldeburgh lifeboat station.