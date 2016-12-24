Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

17:22 24 December 2016

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Archant

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

Comment

Chris Naya, 35, was discovered unconscious in Central Park just before 1.50am on Thursday (December 22). He is still in a life-threatening condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, according to Essex Police.

Detectives issued a photo of him this evening (December 24) taken by a CCTV camera on the night in the hope it will help them find out what happened to him.

Detective sergeant Phil Greaves, of Chelmsford CID, said: “Mr Naya was out with colleagues for a Christmas party when he was walking to a relative’s address to spend the night.

“He walked from the train station, down Victoria Road South and entered the park at 1.27am.

“We then believe he made it to his relative’s house on Upper Bridge Road before going back towards Central Park to meet a friend. The last contact his friends had with Chris was at 1.44am, before he was found at around 1.50am lying unconscious on the floor.

“The photograph is of Mr Naya on the evening in question and he would have been wearing the clothing pictured. I would ask anyone who saw him in the area of the park to contact police urgently as they may hold vital information as to how he was injured. We would also like to hear from anyone that may have found discarded property that may have belonged to him.”

The picture shows Mr Naya wearing the same clothes in the hope it may trigger someone’s memory so they can piece together what happened.

Det Sgt Greaves added: “We are keeping an open mind about how he suffered this injury and are following many lines of enquiry.”

Anybody with any information was asked to contact Chelmsford CID on Essex Police 101 quoting incident 66 of December 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an anonymous online form.

Keywords: Addenbrooke's Hospital Essex Police Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

17:22 Chris Shimwell
Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

15:28 Matt Stott
Status Quo Regent 1998

People in Suffolk have paid tributes to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

17:23 Will Lodge Essex chief reporter
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Gallery: iwitness spies variety of wildlife visiting her Suffolk garden

14:15
This blue tit is doing his best pirate impression possible. Photo: Julie kemp

One of our most regular contributors to iwitness24, Julie Kemp, has had a whole variety of animals visiting her garden on a regular basis.

Gallery: Baby Evie ready to celebrate first Christmas at home in Ipswich with family

14:10 Matt Stott
Evie Compton at home with her parents Sharon Halls and Daniel Compton.

Baby Evie crawls around the rearranged lounge with bright-eyed enthusiasm and inquisitiveness. She has been set free after posing for several photographs with her loving parents.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in hospital after medical emergency on London to Los Angeles flight

14:05 Reporters
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in hospital intensive care after suffering a medical emergency believed to be a heart attack.

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

13:52 Matt Stott
Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Homeless man stole perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Buttermarket, Ipswich two days before Christmas

13:18 Matt Stott
TK Maxx in Ipswich.

A man is spending Christmas behind bars after stealing perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Ipswich town centre.

Can you spot yourself on Ipswich high street from 1993?

12:08
Late night shopping in Ipswich in 1993

Whether you’re all sorted for Christmas or you’re in a blind panic last-minute buying, late night shopping can be great for everyone.

Gallery: Did you drink at Yates bar in Ipswich? We look back through our photo archive

12:00 Sam Dawes
STAR PATCH STORY SIMON TOMLINSON The clock on Yates in Ipswich PICTURE SIMON TOMLINSON EADT 17 07 04

Now The Robert Ransome, Yates used to be a centre point of the Ipswich nightlife scene in the 90s and 00s.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Homeless man stole perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Buttermarket, Ipswich two days before Christmas

TK Maxx in Ipswich.

Gallery: Did you drink at Yates bar in Ipswich? We look back through our photo archive

STAR PATCH STORY SIMON TOMLINSON The clock on Yates in Ipswich PICTURE SIMON TOMLINSON EADT 17 07 04

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Ipswich’s Birkfield Drive reopens at Hawthorn Drive junction after crash

Crash in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich.

Most commented

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Car crashes into parked vehicles in Fonnereau Road, Ipswich

Police cars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

SIL chairman says clubs must decide their own destiny as participation continues to drop

SIL chairman, Keith Norton

Can you spot yourself on Ipswich high street from 1993?

Late night shopping in Ipswich in 1993
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24