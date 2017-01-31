Mark Clarke, 42, charged with threats to kill and other offences after Crowfield stand-off

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A 43-year-old man is due to appear in court today after being charged following an armed police stand-off in Crowfield earlier this month.

Officers were called at 11.15pm on January 16 to concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A large police presence remained in the village until January 18 when at around 3.30pm the man exited the house and was detained by officers.

A total of four firearms were recovered in relation to this incident.

Mark Clarke, of Stone Street, in Crowfield, was initially taken into police custody, but following an assessment was then placed into the care of health professionals.

He was released from their care yesterday, at which point he was re-arrested by police and has subsequently been charged with three offences as follows: making threats to kill a family member, possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence to police officers, and possession of a Browning shotgun without a certificate.

Clarke was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning