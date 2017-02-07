Martlesham auctioneer’s first event of the year brought in £460,000

Martlesham auctioneers Lockdales is celebrating a successful start to the year.

The first Coins and Collectables sale of 2017 brought in a total of £460,000.

Auction manager James Sadler said: “We had a huge attendance and it was a fantastic two-day event.

“There was multiple internet and telephone bidding from all over the world. Collectors from Holland, Portugal and Spain flew over to be at our occasion.

“The bidding in the medal section went ballistic and competition for our antique weapons was unbelievable.”

The company is hoping for a similar response from the public when it stages a Fine Art auction on February 15 and 16.

Among the lots that raised eyebrows at the auction just past was a shipping and marine postcard collection.

The catalogue guide price was £250.

The collection sold for £890.

An 1866 Winchester rifle was expected to go for around the £500 mark. It went for £1,900.