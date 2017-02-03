Menta hails success of Coffee Means Business networking in Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge and Haverhill

Suffolk-based enterprise agency Menta has hailed the success of its “affordable” networking offer, Coffee Means Business.

More than 60 people attended the latest monthly Coffee Means Business session at Seckford Hall, Woodbridge, which was sponsored by Menta patron Ensors Chartered Accountants and featured Michelle Pollard, managing director of recruitment firm Spider among the speakers.

Jane Newley of Ensors invited delegates to attend Ensors’ free Spring Budget Breakfast being held in Ipswich on Friday, March 10, when Danny Clifford and Robert Leggett will highlight the potential impacts of the Budget – taking place on Wednesday, March 8 – from both a personal and business perspective.

Besides informal networking, Coffee Means Business also provides a cost-effective way for businesses to promote their services or products by taking one of the speaker slots at the events.

The next Coffee Means Business at Seckford Hall is on February 28, from 9.30am. Booking is not essentail and the fee of just £2 is payable on arrival. Menta also holds monthly Coffee Means Business events in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Chief executive Alex Till said: “There continues to be a need for a regular networking opportunity for businesses which doesn’t involve expensive membership fees and Coffee Means Business fits that requirement.”

For details vsit www.menta.org.uk or call 01284 760206.

Menta, which held its first Coffee Means Business event in 2009, is a not-for-profit organisation which has been supporting businesses in Suffolk with impartial advice, subsidised skills masterclasses, seminars and events for more than 30 years.