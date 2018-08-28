Two-car crash in Hadleigh side street leaves pedestrian injured

The incident happened on Calais Street in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police, firefighters and paramedics sprung into action when a Mercedes collided with a Volkswagen Golf, leaving a pedestrian injured.

Police were called around 11.20am on October 10 to an incident on Calais Street.

The Mercedes is thought to have collided with the stationary Volkswagen Golf, with the Golf subsequently injuring the pedestrian.

Three fire engines and an ambulance crew also attended the scene to assist the pedestrian after the crash.

They were treated by paramedics at the scene for an injury to his foot.

They were later taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

The road was cleared around 12.30pm.