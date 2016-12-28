Partly Cloudy

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

06:26 28 December 2016

The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads this morning.

Patches of fog developed overnight and are expected to become more widespread today.

A spokesman for the Met Office said last night: “Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible.

“Patches of fog are expected to form overnight and whilst not all areas will see them where fog patches do form visibility could be less than 100 metres.

“The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Wednesday, although some patches may persist throughout the day.”

