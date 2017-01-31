Michelle Burrows charged with six thefts of charity collection boxes in Felixstowe and Ipswich areas

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A woman has been charged with six counts of theft of charity collection boxes in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area.

Michelle Burrows, 44, of Kemball Street Ipswich, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the thefts, which are alleged to have happened between January 7-20.

They were reported at licensed premises in: High Road, Trimley St Martin, near High Hall Close; High Road, Trimley St Martin, near Thurmans Lane; High Street, Felixstowe, near the junction of Maidstone Road); The Street, Tuddenham; and in the vicinity of The Square, Martlesham.

The amount of cash taken from the boxes is unknown, police said,

Burrows has been released on police bail and is due to appear before South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 13.

Police are urging businesses that display charity boxes to remain vigilant and keep them secure, where possible, with something that is difficult to cut, such as a metal chain, to deter thieves and minimise the risk of becoming a victim of crime.