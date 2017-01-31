Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A woman has been charged with six charity collection box thefts from pubs in Ipswich, Trimley, Martlesham, Felixstowe and Tuddenham.

Michelle Burrows, 44, of Kemball Street Ipswich, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the thefts, which are alleged to have happened between January 7 and January 20.

They were reported at The Hand in Hand in High Road, Trimley St Martin, The Three Mariners, in High Road, Trimley St Martin, The Half Moon in High Street, Felixstowe, The Fountain in The Street, Tuddenham, The Douglas Bader in The Square, Martlesham, and The County in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich.

The amount of cash taken from the boxes is unknown, police said,

Burrows has been released on police bail and is due to appear before South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 13.

Police are urging businesses that display charity boxes to remain vigilant and keep them secure, where possible, with something that is difficult to cut, such as a metal chain, to deter thieves and minimise the risk of becoming a victim of crime.