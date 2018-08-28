Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Colchester singer joins Harry Kane and Stormzy in support of Micky, 11

PUBLISHED: 19:30 09 October 2018

Micky Bennett and Stormzy from instagram.

Micky Bennett and Stormzy from instagram.

LISA BENNETT

A charity single has been released to raise lifesaving funds for an Essex schoolboy suffering from a rare form of Leukaemia.

Micky Bennett in hospital in London. Picture: LISA BENNETTMicky Bennett in hospital in London. Picture: LISA BENNETT

Micky, 11, Bennett was diagnosed with the illness three months ago and has since received incredible support from rapper Stormzy and England footballer Harry Kane.

Colchester based singer and producer D-Saro and Ipswich based production company 4frontRecords have been working on a charity single ‘Fight Like Micky’ featuring the youngster himself.

On Sunday, they released the music video, with the single out on October 27.

D-Saro approached the Bennett family through a mutual friend and was eager to help him in the only way he could, which was through music.

He says the song “wrote itself” and explained that Micky visited the studio in Colchester and recorded the charity single in between chemotherapy sessions.

The song aims to spread a positive message about the schoolboy’s fight against cancer and encourage people to donate their life-saving stem cells.

Micky’s mother Lisa Bennett, said: “We didn’t want the song to be dreary as that’s the opposite of our Micky. D-Saro completely listened to this and really showed Micky’s character in the lyrics, representing the Micky we know and love.”

D-Saro will be visiting the BBC this month to promote the song and has been overwhelmed by the response after just two days. He said: “I am so proud and honoured to be a part of this amazing little dude’s journey and I will do everything within my power to get this story heard.”

Some of the Bennett family pictured together. Picture: LISA BENNETTSome of the Bennett family pictured together. Picture: LISA BENNETT

All the proceeds from the song will go to Micky’s foundation to help him get the treatment he needs.

Micky has been diagnosed with Early T-cell Precursor (ETP) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia - the condition only affects 2% of children who suffer from Leukaemia.

Lisa, who herself has stage four kidney cancer and spinal muscular atrophy, was previously cared for by young Micky and her three daughters, Chantelle, Kharis and Rosslyn, before Micky was diagnosed.

“It’s been truly heartbreaking to see Micky go through this- it’s been the worst time of our lives,” admits the 40-year-old from Dagenham.

Micky Bennett loves motocross and is a huge fan of American rider Ken Roczen. Picture: LISA BENNETTMicky Bennett loves motocross and is a huge fan of American rider Ken Roczen. Picture: LISA BENNETT

“Without the support of our local community and the incredible people that have reached out to us we would have been complete wrecks,” she added.

Micky, who is a huge Stormzy fan and supports Tottenham Hotspur, had written a bucket list when he was first diagnosed and the support has been incredible. Famous American motocross legend Ken Roczen face-timed Micky from across the pond and Stromzy even turned up to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital where Micky spends five days a week undergoing treatment.

“The support Stormzy has shown has been truly incredible,” said Lisa. “He sat and spoke to Micky for hours and even brought him loads of #merky clothing and made Micky promise to teach him how to play Fortnite and how to motorbike,” laughed Lisa.

Micky is also going to meet Harry Kane on a full VIP day at Spurs when he is well enough to attend. Micky’s condition is very aggressive and although his treatment is finally starting to work, his family believe he needs Car T treatment after his intensive chemotherapy treatment.

Micky Bennett with signed merchandise from Harry Kane. Picture: LISA BENNETTMicky Bennett with signed merchandise from Harry Kane. Picture: LISA BENNETT

You can donate to help Micky by visiting his gofundme page.















































































Topic Tags:

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

08:26 Jake Foxford
Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A broken down lorry at the Copdock interchange on the A14 has made a five-mile tailback between Ipswich and Claydon.

Police face ‘big challenge’ to meet demand over the next four years

08:13 Michael Steward
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police is facing a “big challenge” to cope with increased demand over the next four years, according to the county’s crime commissioner.

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

06:37 Jake Foxford
The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A group of men face questioning after an attempted burglary in Ipswich while the residents slept.

Could Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gigs put Ipswich on music map?

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
One Big Sunday in Chantry Park, Ipswich in the early 2000s Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A string of high profile gigs in Chantry Park by Ed Sheeran next year is set to showcase the space as a venue for promoters to bring other top artists, according to the landowners.

Consultation period begins on new crossing to ease traffic on Dartford Crossing

09:07 Jessica Hill
Ablestock

A ten-week consultation begins today for a major new road which could almost halve journey times across the Dartford Crossing,

Suffolk hotel described as ‘intimate and relaxed’ wins national award

07:53 Megan Aldous
The Bildeston Crown has won a national award Picture: THE BILDESTON CROWN

An independent hotel reviewer has crowned a Suffolk hotel as one of the best in the country.

The five stories you need to read today

07:27 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL

Ed Sheeran, a ladybird invasion, fireworks night and Stalin’s death mask - here’s the best stories from Ipswich and Suffolk.

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Yesterday, 20:59 Dominic Moffitt
Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 32-year-old man from Kesgrave, Suffolk.

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

Yesterday, 17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Could today’s heat make it the warmest October in the region for 40 years?

Yesterday, 21:59 Dominic Moffitt
Could we be getting more weather like this today? In October? Picture: ARCHANT

We have had a dry night with lows hitting just 6C across Suffolk but today could see record-breaking temperatures.

Most read

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Poll: Darren Bent to Robbie Keane – five free agent strikers Ipswich Town could turn to

Darren Bent scored 12 goals in x appearances for Derby County. Photo: PA

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide