Colchester singer joins Harry Kane and Stormzy in support of Micky, 11

Micky Bennett and Stormzy from instagram. LISA BENNETT

A charity single has been released to raise lifesaving funds for an Essex schoolboy suffering from a rare form of Leukaemia.

Micky Bennett in hospital in London. Picture: LISA BENNETT Micky Bennett in hospital in London. Picture: LISA BENNETT

Micky, 11, Bennett was diagnosed with the illness three months ago and has since received incredible support from rapper Stormzy and England footballer Harry Kane.

Colchester based singer and producer D-Saro and Ipswich based production company 4frontRecords have been working on a charity single ‘Fight Like Micky’ featuring the youngster himself.

On Sunday, they released the music video, with the single out on October 27.

D-Saro approached the Bennett family through a mutual friend and was eager to help him in the only way he could, which was through music.

He says the song “wrote itself” and explained that Micky visited the studio in Colchester and recorded the charity single in between chemotherapy sessions.

The song aims to spread a positive message about the schoolboy’s fight against cancer and encourage people to donate their life-saving stem cells.

Micky’s mother Lisa Bennett, said: “We didn’t want the song to be dreary as that’s the opposite of our Micky. D-Saro completely listened to this and really showed Micky’s character in the lyrics, representing the Micky we know and love.”

D-Saro will be visiting the BBC this month to promote the song and has been overwhelmed by the response after just two days. He said: “I am so proud and honoured to be a part of this amazing little dude’s journey and I will do everything within my power to get this story heard.”

Some of the Bennett family pictured together. Picture: LISA BENNETT Some of the Bennett family pictured together. Picture: LISA BENNETT

All the proceeds from the song will go to Micky’s foundation to help him get the treatment he needs.

Micky has been diagnosed with Early T-cell Precursor (ETP) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia - the condition only affects 2% of children who suffer from Leukaemia.

Lisa, who herself has stage four kidney cancer and spinal muscular atrophy, was previously cared for by young Micky and her three daughters, Chantelle, Kharis and Rosslyn, before Micky was diagnosed.

“It’s been truly heartbreaking to see Micky go through this- it’s been the worst time of our lives,” admits the 40-year-old from Dagenham.

Micky Bennett loves motocross and is a huge fan of American rider Ken Roczen. Picture: LISA BENNETT Micky Bennett loves motocross and is a huge fan of American rider Ken Roczen. Picture: LISA BENNETT

“Without the support of our local community and the incredible people that have reached out to us we would have been complete wrecks,” she added.

Micky, who is a huge Stormzy fan and supports Tottenham Hotspur, had written a bucket list when he was first diagnosed and the support has been incredible. Famous American motocross legend Ken Roczen face-timed Micky from across the pond and Stromzy even turned up to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital where Micky spends five days a week undergoing treatment.

“The support Stormzy has shown has been truly incredible,” said Lisa. “He sat and spoke to Micky for hours and even brought him loads of #merky clothing and made Micky promise to teach him how to play Fortnite and how to motorbike,” laughed Lisa.

Micky is also going to meet Harry Kane on a full VIP day at Spurs when he is well enough to attend. Micky’s condition is very aggressive and although his treatment is finally starting to work, his family believe he needs Car T treatment after his intensive chemotherapy treatment.

Micky Bennett with signed merchandise from Harry Kane. Picture: LISA BENNETT Micky Bennett with signed merchandise from Harry Kane. Picture: LISA BENNETT

You can donate to help Micky by visiting his gofundme page.















































































