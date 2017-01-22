Overcast

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

17:31 22 January 2017

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

Mid Suffolk Light Railway, known affectionately as The Middy, wants to extend its existing track eastwards with a single line by some 360m using the former trackbed and to construct Wilby Halt, a small platform where trains will terminate

However, Wetheringsett-cum-Brockford Parish Council is urging Mid Suffolk planners to refuse the application, having withdrawn its backing for the proposals after extra information came forward.

The parish council said it was concerned over the impact of the project on the nearest property, Potash Cottage, through noise, smoke and smut; interference with a public footpath.

It also believed Wilby Halt was too extensive and there was no need for it as it does not replace an existing structure.

A report to the district council’s planning committee – which is recommended to approve the railway project on Wednesday – said experts consulted did not believe the line extension would have an adverse impact on Potash Cottage.

Ian Ward, senior planning officer, said: “With regard to the public footpath which crosses the proposed extended line, it is understood that under the provisions of light railway legislation the operators are required to have the crossing manned at all times while trains are running .

“The Middy is a valued regional tourist facility which is identified as an opportunity for enhancement in the Babergh and Mid Suffolk Visitor Destination Plan Action Plan.

“This modest extension of the line will enable that enhanced offer.

“The proposed extension has been carefully considered with regard to the effect on neighbouring amenity and, from the original submission, the eastern end of the line has been moved away from Potash Cottage, the nearest residential property.”

  • Super news. If approved then the will give the volunteers who run this a huge pat the back.

    Barnacle

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • I totally agree spboy, it's hardly a twice an hour service every day is it? Sounds like a great idea to encourage younger generations to learn about and enjoy the experience of our steam and railway heritage and bring in much needed visitors to that part of the county.

    Steve Blake

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • Personally i would love to have a steam engine run past my property. How much is Potash cottage?

    spboy

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • Let's hope the "experts consulted" know what they are on about as judging by decisions taken by MSDC previously this clearly isn't always the case!

    TREBOR60

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • This is good decision. The protestor is smelly nimby. All person love the steam rail train.

    Abdul Hashmi

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

Bells to chime again at Ipswich’s St Margaret’s Church thanks to Heritage Lottery Fund

Yesterday, 21:08 Jason Noble
Rev David Cutts with Keth Jones, Stan Gaskin, Lucy Drake, Jon Grierson, John Gert.

An historic church in Ipswich will be ringing in a new era in its 700-year history after securing nearly £164,000 to restore and re-hang its bells and re-open to the public.

Gallery: More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

Yesterday, 20:39 Gemma Mitchell
017 NB Ipswich Jaffa Cross Country at Suffolk Food Hall on Sunday. Adults Race.

Runners braved the frosty conditions this morning to take on a picturesque race alongside the River Orwell.

Prime Minister Theresa May insists GPs must open for longer in East Anglia

00:01 Annabelle Dickson
Home Secretary Theresa May makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London following the jury verdict into the 96 Liverpool fans that died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 27, 2016. See PA story INQUEST Hillsborough. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The prime minister has insisted GPs are “part of the solution” to the NHS crisis after she faced an angry backlash from local family doctors following a Number 10 threat over opening hours.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

Yesterday, 18:55 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a cow.

Traffic was brought to a standstill tonight when a cow broke loose and made its way onto a main road in Suffolk.

Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

Yesterday, 18:14 Gemma Mitchell
Empire Skatepark in Colchester.

A petition started by a teenager in protest against the sudden and unexpected closure of a Colchester skatepark has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

Yesterday, 17:31 Richard Cornwell
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Yesterday, 16:15 Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Yesterday, 15:34 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

Yesterday, 13:13 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Yesterday, 11:18 Andrew Hirst
Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

Bells to chime again at Ipswich’s St Margaret’s Church thanks to Heritage Lottery Fund

Rev David Cutts with Keth Jones, Stan Gaskin, Lucy Drake, Jon Grierson, John Gert.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

File picture of a cow.

Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

Empire Skatepark in Colchester.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship
