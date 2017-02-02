Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Milestone reached in Suffolk Wildlife Trust Broads nature reserve appeal

06:00 02 February 2017

A view across part of the land targeted in the appeal

A view across part of the land targeted in the appeal

Archant

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has reached a new milestone in its £1million appeal to create a watery, wildlife-filled and ‘internationally important’ land of wonder in East Anglia’s Broads – and is reinvigorating its plea for funds on a day of global significance for wetlands.

Comment
Sir David Attenborough , who is supporting the appealSir David Attenborough , who is supporting the appeal

The trust reveals today – World Wetlands Day – that it has raised more than one third of the £1million it needs to turn its Suffolk Broads vision into  reality, and it is urging more people to support the ambitious project.

In the biggest scheme of its kind in its history, the wildlife charity aims to buy 384 additional acres flanking its existing 627-acre Carlton Marshes nature reserve near Lowestoft.

The appeal has the support of two of the UK’s most prominent nature conservationists. Sir David Attenborough, president emeritus of The Wildlife Trust which unites all 47 UK county wildlife charities, has hailed it as a “unique opportunity” to “rescue this precious corner of East Anglia and bring back wildlife in all its splendour.”

Acclaimed nature writer Simon Barnes, who lives in south Norfolk, has described the campaign as “a chance to buy the horizon”, such is the scale of the ambition to buy Peto’s Marsh and Share Marsh which adjoin the Suffolk charity’s Oulton Marshes and Carlton Marshes wildlife sites on the doorstep of Lowestoft.

Wildlife writer Simon Barnes, who is supprting the appeal. Photo: DAVID BEBBERWildlife writer Simon Barnes, who is supprting the appeal. Photo: DAVID BEBBER

A total of £3million is required for the land purchase - with the £1million from the public appeal being tripled through financial arrangements relating to legacy gifts already received, Gift Aid and Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) support.

The Suffolk trust’s chief executive Julian Roughton said World Wetlands Day was a global event that gave an opportunity for people to “reflect on the value of wetlands and the crucial role they play in supporting international wildlife.”

It marked the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance - the Ramsar Convention - which was signed in 1971 as an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

“Our vision to create 1,000 acres of wildness in the Broads is not just of local and national significance, it is internationally important,” said Mr Roughton.

Matt Gooch, Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes managerMatt Gooch, Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes manager

“The reserve is located on a major flyway and we know if we create a rich landscape of water, marsh and mud, birds passing over on their global journeys will find it.”

The potential for wildlife had been made clear by small-scale restoration work already carried out at Carlton Marshes, with an “extraordinary” range of birds attracted to new wetland features, including purple heron, black-tailed godwit, great white  egret, avocet, spoonbill and glossy ibis.

Mr Roughton said: “So far more than 100 bird species have been spotted in the shallow pools created on one small marsh. It is thrilling to imagine the benefits for wildlife of creating wetland habitats like this across 20 times the area.”

As well as being important for wildlife, healthy wetlands were also vital for humans – helping to reduce the impact of flooding and aiding recovery. Yet worldwide, wetlands were in “alarming retreat” - at least 64% had disappeared since 1900, said Mr Roughton.

Black-tailed godwit is one of the species that will benefit from the new acquisition. Photo: University of East Anglia/PABlack-tailed godwit is one of the species that will benefit from the new acquisition. Photo: University of East Anglia/PA

The trust has currently raised more than one third of its target, with 2,200 people donating £335,239 to the appeal since it  was launched in late October  2016.

The appeal began after the HLF approved the trust’s initial land purchase plans, together with proposals to improve the reserve for visitors and develop education activities.

HLF has awarded the trust a development grant of £246,300 to work on the detailed plans necessary to secure a full grant of £4million, which includes £3million for the land purchase, as well as improvements to educational facilities at Carlton Marshes. The trust’s appeal will go towards match-funding that grant.

The trust manages 50 free-to-visit nature reserves across the county, including a number of wetland sites such as Lackford Lakes, Redgrave and Lopham Fens, Trimley Marshes and Hen Reedbeds.

Spoonbills are tipped to become a frequent visitor - perhaps even a breeding species - on the enlarged nature reserve. Picture: Richard Brooks/rspb-images.comSpoonbills are tipped to become a frequent visitor - perhaps even a breeding species - on the enlarged nature reserve. Picture: Richard Brooks/rspb-images.com

For more information about the trust’s wetland sites, and to support the Broads appeal, visit www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org or phone the charity on 01473 890089.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

42 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

The boss of two of the region’s biggest hospitals has highlighted concerns over a significant reduction in the number of people training to become nurses.

Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old widower’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

08:13 Colin Adwent
Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A convicted fraudster working at a funeral director’s stole £1,000 from an 81-year-old which he gave her to pay for his late wife’s headstone.

Milestone reached in Suffolk Wildlife Trust Broads nature reserve appeal

06:00 John Grant
A view across part of the land targeted in the appeal

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has reached a new milestone in its £1million appeal to create a watery, wildlife-filled and ‘internationally important’ land of wonder in East Anglia’s Broads – and is reinvigorating its plea for funds on a day of global significance for wetlands.

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

05:52 Paul Geater
Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.

For most of my life I’ve been a supporter of nuclear power as a reliable green alternative to shoving carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, writes Paul Geater.

Green light given to bill paving way for Britain’s divorce from the EU

Yesterday, 22:23 Annabelle Dickson
Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons. Photo: PA Wire

A new law to give prime minister Theresa May the green light to begin divorce proceedings with the European Union passed a major hurdle after an overwhelming majority of MPs gave it their backing.

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Yesterday, 20:22 Annabelle Dickson
Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

A new law to give Theresa May the green light to begin divorce proceedings with the European Union passed a major hurdle after an overwhelming majority of MPs gave it their backing.

Blogger Ian Garstang from Felixstowe up for national award for writing on gaming

Yesterday, 20:02 Richard Cornwell
Ian Garstang from Felixstowe has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards for his blog Gaming Debugged, in the Digital & Technology category. PHOTO: Contributed

A Suffolk man has been shortlisted for a national award for his writing about computer games.

Students learn from former Marks & Spencer chairman at careers fair

Yesterday, 18:44 Lauren Everitt
Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair

Students have been able to learn from the best at a school careers fair.

Felixstowe’s Cancer Research UK fundraising committee urge those in Suffolk to get behind World Cancer Day

Yesterday, 18:43 Adam Howlett
Members of Cancer Research UK's Felixstowe committee are supporting World Cancer Day. (Left to Right) Marjorie Whiting, Ann Long, Dianne Ninnmey, Joan Bostock, Liz Spanton, Sue Crowe and Gemma Reynolds

Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK are urging people in Suffolk to get involved in World Cancer Day on Saturday by wearing a Unity band or donating to the cause.

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:00 Jason Noble
The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Greggs and gym franchisee Fit4less have been announced as the final tenants for the expanded Rosehill Retail Centre in Felixstowe Road, it has been confirmed.

Most read

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

The Range is moving to the Anglia Retail Park.

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Most commented

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Will Ipswich’s own Time Team find out about Gipswic’s origins?

Archaeologists have started work on the oldest part of Ipswich , formerly the St Peter’s Warehouse site at Stoke Bridge, before redevelopment. Clare Jackson at the dig.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24