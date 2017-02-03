Minor Injury Unit closure consultation meeting in Harwich postponed

NEE CGG meeting delayed. Archant

Health chiefs have had to postpone a public engagement event in Harwich due to take place on Saturday, February 4.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (NEE CCG) is currently asking for people’s views on the minor injury unit and walk-in service provided in Harwich, Clacton and Colchester.

Options being considered include closing the Tendring and Colchester units, closing Clacton and Harwich and replacing with a single Tendring site, or keeping them all open.

A series of public exhibitions, where people can put questions to doctors and nurses about the services, are being held as part of the Urgent Care Review – which runs until March 1, with a final decision due in May.

An event due to be held at the Electric Palace in Harwich on Saturday has been postponed as there are no clinical staff available to answer questions.

Instead, a meeting will be held at the venue from 2-3pm on Friday, February 17.

An NEE CCG spokesman apologised for the event postponement.