Missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess found

Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester

A 26-year-old man who had not been seen by his family since Friday December 23 has been found safe and well by police.

Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police. Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police.

Cameron Burgess, from Colchester, was last seen by his family at their home in Queen Elizabeth Way at around 8pm on Friday.

He had not been in contact with his family at all over the festive season.

Police have now found him safe and well and thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.