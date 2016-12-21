Missing Ipswich teenager Megan Haggar found ‘safe and well’

Stock image. Archant

A missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich has been found “safe and well”, police have said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Megan Haggar had been missing for four days. She was last seen at her home in west Ipswich at around 2pm on Sunday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk Constabulary issued an appeal to help find her. Just under an hour later, police announced that she had been found.

A force spokesman said: “Following a media appeal today, Megan has been found safe and well in Ipswich this afternoon.

“Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”