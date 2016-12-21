Partly Cloudy

Missing Ipswich teenager Megan Haggar found ‘safe and well’

16:48 21 December 2016

Stock image.

Stock image.

Archant

A missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich has been found “safe and well”, police have said.

Comment

Megan Haggar had been missing for four days. She was last seen at her home in west Ipswich at around 2pm on Sunday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk Constabulary issued an appeal to help find her. Just under an hour later, police announced that she had been found.

A force spokesman said: “Following a media appeal today, Megan has been found safe and well in Ipswich this afternoon.

“Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

16:17 Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

55 minutes ago
Stoke Street in Ipswich

A young man was punched in the face and threatened with a kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

17:00 Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

17:00 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

16:14 Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Firefighters free passenger from car after crash in Ipswich

15:14
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Three fire engines were at the scene of a crash in Ipswich today.

Heavy traffic in London Road, Ipswich after lorry and two cars crash

15:11
Police car

A lorry involved in a crash with two cars in Ipswich is blocking London Road in Ipswich near the Robin Drive junction – causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

16:17 Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Man, 38, in court over string of Trimley St Mary break-ins

15:04
Mike Page Aerials Trimley St Martin 2009

A 38-year-old man will appear before magistrates this afternoon charged with three home burglaries in the Trimley area.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

16:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

