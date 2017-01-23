Missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell found ‘safe’ in Felixstowe

Stock image of Tesco at the Copdock Interchange, Ipswich. Archant

An Ipswich woman who was reported missing to police today has been found safe by officers in Felixstowe.

Suffolk Constabulary issued a missing person appeal this evening after it was reported to the force that Amanda Mitchell, 45, of Redwing Close, had last been seen at Tesco Copdock at 9.30am this morning.

She had failed to return home and had not been in contact with her family, Suffolk Constabulary said in an appeal to help find her.

Officers were also “concerned” for her welfare, the force said.

But later on Monday night, police announced that she had been found “safe” by officers in Felixstowe.

In a statement, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Following an appeal earlier for Amanda Mitchell missing from Ipswich, Suffolk, Amanda has been found safe in Felixstowe by police officers this evening Monday January 23 2017.”

No further details about the incident were released by the force.