Missing teenager Max James found ‘safe and well’

Police thanked the media and public for their help

A missing 14-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire who police thought might have been in Ipswich has been found.

Max James, from Aylesbury, was found “safe and well” on Saturday, January 28 after he was last seen on Thursday, January 26.

Suffolk Constabulary released an appeal yesterday afternoon for information on behalf of Thames Valley Police to help trace the missing teenager.

A statement from Thames Valley Police issued on Sunday afternoon read: “Thames Valley Police can confirm that a missing boy from Aylesbury has been located.

“Max James, aged 14, was found safe and well yesterday (28/1).

We would like to thank the public and the media for their help in sharing the appeal.”

Police in Essex have also this morning released an appeal for another missing teenage, 16-year-old Jade Hood from Great Horkesley.

She was reported missing by her family yesterday afternoon and was described as “vulnerable” by a force spokesman.