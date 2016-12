Missing Tiptree teenager Fiona Tims has been found

A teenager from Tiptree reported missing to police has been found.

Fiona Toms, 15, was reported missing to police at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

At 7.40am this morning, Essex Police posted on their official Facebook page: “Missing girl Fiona Toms from Tiptree has been found. Thanks for the shares.”