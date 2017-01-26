Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mixed fortunes for Whitbread as Costa growth outstrips Premier Inn and restaurant businesses

15:53 26 January 2017

Staff at work at a Costa coffee shop. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Staff at work at a Costa coffee shop. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Whitbread has seen sales at its Costa coffee shop chain perk up, but its restaurant and hotel arms have fared less well.

Comment

The group said like-for-like sales at Costa grew 4.3% in the 13 weeks to December 1, up from 2.9% growth as of November 26, but comparable sales at its restaurants, which include Beefeater and Brewer’s Fare, fell by 1.5%.

And although like-for-like revenues at its Premier Inn budget hotels business rose 1.8% during the quarter, revenue per room fell by 4.2% in London and by 1.3% overall as tourists flocking to the capital to take advantage of the weak pound opted for more upmarket rooms.

However, Whitbread said its pub restaurants had, despite the dip in sales, outperformed a “soft” wider market outside the M25.

It added that the sales increase at Costa came after a new advertising push, as well as extra trading days.

Chief executive Alison Brittain said the group was making “good progress” on its expansion plans, which include 3,700 new UK Premier Inn rooms, 230 to 250 new Costa coffee shops worldwide and the installation of 1,500 more Costa Express machines.

Keywords: United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

22 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

A hard-up Argos shop assistant tried to steal a £700 iPhone from his store by hiding it in a Paw Patrol lunchbox he bought for his son.

Suffolk woman who stole more than £17,000 from her mother ordered to pay back just £1

12 minutes ago Ellis Barker
Ipswich Crown Court

A Felixstowe woman with an online gambling addiction who stole more than £17,000 from her elderly mother while she was in a care home has been ordered to repay just £1 after a court heard she had no assets.

Ipswich Borough Council plans to axe creche facilities called in for review

59 minutes ago Jason Noble
Creche facilities at Crown Pools are among those at risk

Plans to axe creche facilities at leisure centres in Ipswich have been called in for scrutiny next week, after Conservative councillors said that the plans were not clear and no meaningful consultation had taken place.

Fire in Franklin Road, Ipswich, being treated as arson attack by police

14:48 Jason Noble
Stock image of firefighters

Police in Ipswich are investigating a fire at a house in Franklin Road which is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

EDF accused as Suffolk coast’s special landscape faces ‘devastating impact’ from Sizewell C

14:37 John Grant
EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

Condemnation of the way the Suffolk coast’s nationally designated and widely treasured landscape is treated in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation has been delivered by the protected area’s managers.

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

14:14 Jane Hunt
Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

A confiscation hearing which will decide how much a practice manager at an Ipswich doctors’ surgery who stole more than £265,000 will have to pay back has been adjourned until next month

Six freshly-laundered shirts among items found in Ipswich taxis this month

13:45 Jason Noble
Six freshly-pressed shirts were recovered as lost property from a taxi in Ipswich this month

A batch of six freshly-pressed shirts have surfaced among the latest batch of odd items left by mistake in taxis in Ipswich in the last month.

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

11:17 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Facts, food and events to celebrate Chinese New Year 2017 in Suffolk

14:45 Martine Silkstone
ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Celebrations will take place all over the world this weekend to mark the start of Chinese New Year, but how much do you know about the festival?

Ipswich and East Suffolk ‘only CCG in the country’ to be on track with savings targets

14:34 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Money (stock)

Health commissioners in east Suffolk claim to have achieved the greatest efficiency-saving in the country.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Ipswich paperboy who stopped to help injured man in Bramford Road to be rewarded

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council plans to axe creche facilities called in for review

Creche facilities at Crown Pools are among those at risk

Steven Taylor can add some much-needed leadership to Ipswich Town side, says Mick McCarthy

Steve Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24