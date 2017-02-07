Month of night work to begin in Queen Street, Ipswich, from Thursday

Redevelopment in Queen Street in Ipswich. Archant

Night working will begin in Queen Street, Ipswich, from Thursday alongside existing work during the day, Suffolk County Council has said.

From Thursday, February 9, work at the site will be carried out in two shifts.

From 5pm-2.30am Monday-Friday night teams will dig up existing footpaths and lay foundations, with the day teams laying new paving slabs between 7.30am and 5pm.

Night work is due to finish on Thursday, March 9.

Pedestrian access to buildings will remain during business hours, but may be unavailable for up to 20 minutes outside of trading hours.

A county council spokesman added: “Since we resumed work on Queen Street in the New Year we have been making good progress and works are on schedule.

“Shortly we will be starting work to repave the footpaths.

“To reduce disruption and ensure public safety, we will be carrying out some of this work outside of normal business hours.”