Moon rocks and meteorites loaned to Ipswich primary school by NASA
11:10 02 February 2017
Archant
Space agency NASA has loaned a selection of moon rocks and meteorites to an Ipswich primary school.
Halifax Primary School were able to use the rocks, gathered from the moon by astronauts on the Apollo 17 mission, for a string of out of this world activities.
Before receiving the rare exhibits the school had to undergo a stringent security check – while promising to keep the whole project top secret.
Only now the rocks are no longer with the school have staff and children been able to share their “extraordinary” experience.
“To watch the sheer amazement on a child’s face as they are holding something from outer space in their hands is a truly wonderful thing to witness,” said event organiser Paul Fenn.
Rocks were put on display in each classroom where pupils were given the chance to get up close to a meteorite older than the Earth itself.
Also among the alien exhibits was the Nakhla meteorite, a piece of Mars that came down to earth in Egypt in 1911, allegedly landing on a farmer’s dog.