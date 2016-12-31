Overcast

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

14:12 31 December 2016

Police are hunting burglars who broke into 23 sheds and outbuildings in south Suffolk over two weeks and fled with a haul of valuable property.

The burglaries took place in Tattingstone, East Bergholt, Bentley, Chelmondiston, Holbrook and Shotley Gate, between December 12 and December 27.

Officers are warning residents to secure their belongings after a motorboat, tools, gardening equipment, food and other items were stolen.

Among the thefts were two in Gandish Road, East Bergholt where a lawnmower, hedge trimmer, and other tools were taken between December 12 and December 23.

In Park Road, East Bergholt, two workshops were broken-into between 6pm on December 22 and 8am the following day with the culprits stealing more tools.

A garage was also burgled in the village’s Straight Road and a power saw taken.

Between 2-3am on December 27 a chainsaw and three bicycles were stolen from outbuildings in Tattingstone Park, Tattingstone.

Another outbuilding burglary in the village netted the offenders a large angle grinder, while tools –including a jack hammer and disc cutter – were taken from a premises in Hazel Shrub, Bentley, sometime between Christmas Eve and December 27.

Karen Willie, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said there had also been nine similar break-ins in Chelmondiston, five in Holbrook, and one in Shotley Gate since December 16.

Among the property stolen was a motorboat, bikes, tools, a satnav and tins of food.

Police are advising residents to be vigilant and not to store valuables in sheds. Owners are also being warned to ensure all property is securely locked away.

Anyone with information which could help police catch the offenders should telephone 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555111.

For further advice on crime prevention log on to www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z.

30 minutes ago Colin Adwent Crime correspondent
