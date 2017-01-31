More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

The number of motorists caught exceeding the speed limit over the Orwell Bridge has topped 6,000 in the first six months that the average speed cameras have been operating.

How the number of speeders over the Orwell Bridge have fallen over the last six months. How the number of speeders over the Orwell Bridge have fallen over the last six months.

The latest figures released by Suffolk Police under Freedom of Information legislation show that 629 vehicles were caught exceeding the speed limit in December – more than 20 a day.

That brings the total caught since the cameras became active on July 1 up to 6,146. They cover the 60mph speed limit on the A14 between Nacton and Wherstead on either side of the bridge.

Since the cameras were first installed the number of people caught has been falling month-on-month, but the December figure suggests the numbers speeding may have bottomed out.

The figure for November was 632 – well down from the high of 1,699 in the first month of the speed cameras’ operation.

The fastest speed recorded on the bridge during December was 111 miles an hour – a statistic which shocked Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore.

He said: “That is an excessive speed under any circumstances, almost twice the speed limit.

“What is truly astonishing about that is that someone did that as an average speed over a space of about a mile.”

Magistrates had recently had new guidelines about sentences they should give to drivers convicted of driving at excessive speed – increasing the length of bans that they should impose.

Mr Passmore said: “I hope they remember the new guidelines when they are dealing with those who are convicted of excessive speeds.”

A total of 374 vehicles have been caught exceeding the speed limit more than once since the cameras were turned on in July – up 34 from November – and the most number of times an individual vehicle was caught speeding illegally remains at 12.

Inspector David Giles of the roads policing team said: “While the number of offences appear to have levelled off at around 630, it clearly demonstrates that there are still those who are ignoring the average speed limit.

“The limit is there for a reason – to try to prevent road casualties and to reduce collisions on the bridge – and more than 600 in a month is still a significant number even when considering the large volume of vehicles crossing the bridge.”