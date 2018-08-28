Bike burglary near Stowmarket leads to police appeal

This bike was stolen from a locked garage in Knights Close, Stowmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A Honda mortorcycle was stolen near Stowmarket, along with its associated equipment, from a locked garage in the dead of night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a property in Knights Close, Old Newton, just before midnight on September 23.

At some point the incident, an unknown number of burglars forced entry into a garage and stole the red Honda motorcycle and some accessories from inside.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 55883/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org