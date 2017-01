Motorcyclist in hospital after fall on A1120 near Winston

The East of England Ambulance Service. File photo.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after she fell from her bike on the A1120 near Winston today.

East of England Ambulance Service paramedics were called at 12.01pm and treated the woman, who was believed to be in her 60s, for pain relief.

An ambulance spokesman said she was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care, but was in a stable condition.