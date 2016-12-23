Motorcyclist suffers foot injury in Tattingstone crash after car fails to stop

Police are investigating

Suffolk police are searching for a driver who failed to stop after a crash on the A137 in Tattingstone on Saturday, December 10.

The collision happened at 11.10pm close to the turning for Belstead village.

A motorcyclist in his 30s suffered a foot injury when a car pulled out of the junction and collided with his Honda bike.

The driver failed to stop or leave his details, and continued driving towards Manningtree.

Officers are keen to trace the driver and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101.