Motorists call for traffic lights removal at A14 Copdock junction following petition launch

Motorists have reported that the traffic lights at the Copdock junction have been an issue for safety and traffic flow

Motorists have been backing calls for safety changes to junction 55 of the A14 for Copdock, after a petition was launched last week.

reports of traffic from the slip road have prompted calls for safety changes at junction 55 of the A14

The appeal was launched on change.org by Rebecca Cotton, who described the junction as “extremely dangerous in its current layout”.

The petition added: “The amount of accidents and delays caused almost everyday by this slip road is absurd.

“Usually, there are near misses between lorries and cars everyday, all due to the tail backs caused by the slip road.”

So far the petition has attracted 82 signatures, with motorists online calling for the traffic lights to be removed.

Commenting on Facebook, Kate Murkowski said: “The traffic lights need removing and the left hand lane needs putting back to how is was.

“This never used to be like this until the traffic lights,” adding that if anything the lights were making the junction more unsafe.

Patrick Limacher added: “Copdock has always been a problem, mainly stemming from the traffic island controlled by traffic lights.

“The simple answer is a continuous flow single lane from both east and west approaches of the A14 onto the A12 southbound.”

Other readers have reported traffic queues and a frequency of cars changing lanes as other issues.

Highways England, which manages the junction, said it was aware of motorists’ concerns and said that there may be scope for development in the next round of regional funding from 2020.

“Safety is Highways England’s top priority and we operate some of the safest roads in Europe,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are aware of safety concerns locally about the A14 Copdock Interchange.

“It is a very busy junction with a high number of lorry traffic but there is currently no evidence pointing to a specific safety issue at the junction.

“We are currently working with stakeholders to gather evidence for our next round of East of England route strategies, of which the A14 is a key part.

“The evidence identified through this process will be vital to inform the development of the Government’s next roads investment period – 2020 to 2025.”

To view or sign the petition visit www.change.org.