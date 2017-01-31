Motorists set for delays after three vehicle crash on A14 near Ipswich

Motorists are set for delays on the A14 near Ipswich tonight after a three vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

Police officers were called to the scene at around 5.50pm this evening to reports of the crash close to the slip roads at Whitehouse near the ASDA roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said there were reports of minor injuries, including one person with leg injury, but that everybody involved was safe and free from their vehicles.

She said: “There are reports of three vehicles involved in the collision.

“We are still at the scene and dealing with the situation.”

Officers have blocked the road so that recovery crews can come and take away he vehicles and clear the road of debris.

The spokeswoman added: “They have started closing the road but that should hopefully only be for a short time.”

Police officers are currently diverting traffic away from the closure towards ASDA in Ipswich.