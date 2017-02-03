Partly Cloudy

MPs get behind proposals to merge services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

17:18 03 February 2017

Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Archant

MPs and health watchdogs in Suffolk and Essex have largely backed proposals to merge services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals but say they will keep a close eye as further details emerge.

Colchester HospitalColchester Hospital

At present, no decisions have been made on how the partnership between Colchester Hospital University Foundation Trust (CHUFT) and Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust (IHT) would operate but the two boards have pledged to keep accident and emergency, maturity and acute medical services at both hospitals.

Three scenarios are currently on the table - a merger of the trusts with full integration of services, a merger with some integration or an acquisition of one trust by another.

However, concerns have been raised that patients will have to travel further to reach specialist services and that more attention will be paid to improving Colchester hospital which was rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission last year.

Andy Yacoub, CEO of Healthwatch Suffolk, said he welcomed the Trusts’ commitment to maintaining A&E and maternity services at each hospital.

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Chief Executive Nick HulmeIpswich and Colchester hospitals Chief Executive Nick Hulme

“Any potential impact on patients and carers could revolve around transport and travel, which we will be keeping an eye on. Clearly other issues may be brought to our attention by patients and carers once the consultation starts in earnest.

“We would also urge Ipswich Hospital to continue on with its ambitions to become an outstanding provider.

“From our perspective, such ambitions would include further developing their ties with their local communities.

“Getting this Partnership across the two hospitals right, will significantly help our health and care commissioners and providers to bridge the considerable financial gap that would otherwise accumulate over the next four years, should no action be taken.”

Ben Gummer MPBen Gummer MP

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer said he has faith in Nick Hulme, joint chief executive of the two hospitals.

“I think both organisations are benefitting from the joined leadership team,” he said.

“What Nick Hulme has done is remarkable and the strength that will come from a merged organisation will be considerable.

“I have to say if that is his management proposal, I trust it.

Dan Poulter MPDan Poulter MP

“Already there’s a joint service that works very well between both sites.

“We do haver to accept that Ipswich was rated good and that Colchester has had its problems.

“In a merged organisation I hope the people that are served by Colchester begin to have a better experience.

“But they address in the proposal very clearly the point is to take both on that journey.”

Will Quince MPWill Quince MP

Colchester MP Will Quince also said he would back the plans.

“The key thing we have had assurances over is that acute services such as accident and emergency and maternity will remain at both hospital sites.

“That’s the key worry for most people.

“They want to know that their emergency blue light services will be close to home.

“As long as these proprieties towards patient outcomes I will largely support it.

“I would ask people how they would feel themselves if Colchester was the best centre for cancer care and Ipswich the best for stroke care and that by doing this you could attract the very best staff and consultants in their fields.

“This would be 18 miles or half an hour away from where you live.

Asked about fears that Ipswich Hospital will suffer if extra resources go to Colchester, which was rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission in January last year, Mr Quince said: “I completely understand their concerns but Colchester is a good hospital and Ipswich went through a similar process a few years ago.

“The additional benefits of a scale of organisation shouldn’t be underestimated

“I appreciate their concerns but as long as they get it right there’s the possibility for a new future for Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.

Central Suffolk, and North Ipswich MP, Dr Dan Poulter, said he also backed the plans.

“The ability of two large hospitals being able to work together and potentially develop more specialist services as a result is something that could bring many benefits to patients in Suffolk and North Essex.

“The challenge os going to be ensuring Nick ulme and both hospitals have the funding they need to make the merger a success.”

Keywords: Nick Hulme Dan Poulter Ben Gummer Will Quince Care Quality Commission NHS

