Much-admired owls at Seasalt in Woodbridge sold for charity
10:13 21 January 2017
Archant
Paper owls which were a focal point in a shop’s window display have been sold off to raise cash for Woodbridge Royal British Legion.
The handmade birds in the riverside town’s Seasalt clothing store were quite a talking point during the Christmas season.
Seasalt co-founder Neil Chadwick said a talented in-house team based in Falmouth produces all of the props that appear in Seasalt’s windows and spent many weeks making the parliament of owls for their festive shop window displays.
Mr Chadwick said: “We know that many people love our windows and appreciate the work that goes into them. But we also wanted to do something innovative that would benefit local charities.
“By selling the owls we can help raise money for many different charities and give our paper owls a loving home.”
Since the owls went on sale, Seasalt shops have raised over £1,600 so far.