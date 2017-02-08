Snow

Murder investigation after man dies following Ipswich stabbing

07:09 09 February 2017

The scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma Bull

The scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma Bull

Archant

Did you see two men running away from a murder scene in Ipswich near the rail station last night (Wednesday)?

3 Comments

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) at 6.30pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in the vicinity of Ancaster Road.

The victim, who is thought to have been stabbed in the stomach, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition for treatment but died a short time later.

A police scene is currently in place in Ancaster Road, which is closed between the junction with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detective Superintendent Simon Parkes said: “I would urge anyone with information about this attack to contact us immediately.

“We particularly want to trace two men seen running away from the scene, up Ancaster Road towards Gippeswyk Avenue, soon after the stabbing occurred.

“At this early stage of the investigation, any piece of information – however small it may seem – could be crucial in helping us to locate the person or persons responsible for this murder.”

Medics from EEAST dispatched a rapid response vehicle which arrived at the scene within four minutes and was followed by an ambulance officer and an ambulance crew.

A spokesman said the man was treated at the scene for a “serious abdomen injury” before being taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care.

Philip Smart, an Ipswich borough councillor who represents the Bridge ward near where the stabbing happened, said: “Obviously it’s very shocking news.

“We are very sorry for the relatives of the man involved and just hope that the police investigation will lead to someone being brought to justice for it.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 320 of February 8, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk police Ipswich Hospital

3 comments

  • How many attempt Murders and Murders is that now in the last 18 months for the town? Ipswich is becoming an Inner London styled suburb. But you keep putting up flats and houses anywhere you can in this small Town, increase that population, increase the resource demand, decrease the investment in the town. create a town centre full of betting and 99p shops, where street drinkers and drug addicts roam.... you will create more social deprivation and more crime.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    equalibrium

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Its sad someone list their life. However news just in from SCC and IBC..... the road outside the station is now closed for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Betty

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

  • What do think is the root cause of the sudden death of this individual ?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

