Nathaniel Einecker dismissed by Lowestoft Town Ladies following investigation into a complaint

19:46 10 February 2017

A Lowestoft Town Ladies team in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Lowestoft Town Ladies team in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

One of the managers of Lowestoft Town Ladies as been dismissed from his role at the club.

Comment

A statement was published on Lowestoft Town’s website earlier this week saying Nathaniel Einecker has been dismissed with immediate effect.

The statement said: “Following the receipt of a complaint and further investigations being carried out by the club and its welfare officer, William Belton, the club have dismissed Nathaniel with immediate effect.

“The club regret any distress caused by the events in question and have dealt with the issue in a timely and appropriate manner.

“Due to the nature of the events, there will be no further comment from the club on this matter.

“Looking to the future the club have spoken to existing joint-manager, Ricky Graves, who will now becoming the sole manager of our ladies’ team.

“We will offer Ricky and his team our full support, not least in all of their remaining fixtures this season.”

Nathaniel Einecker dismissed by Lowestoft Town Ladies following investigation into a complaint

19:46 Edmund Crosthwaite
A Lowestoft Town Ladies team in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan

One of the managers of Lowestoft Town Ladies as been dismissed from his role at the club.

