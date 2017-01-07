Needham Market railway redwood is being felled after 150 years due to damage to Cattle Tunnel

150-year-old Redwood tree above Needham Market Cattle Tunnel is being felled by Network Rail due to damage to tunnel Archant

A 150-year-old tree which has towered above a Suffolk railway line for decades will be no more by the end of this week

The redwood tree sits above the Cattle Tunnel underpass in Needham Market and was planted around the same time the railway line was first laid a century and a half a go.

However, the sheer size of the tree, which reaches higher than the chimney tops of the nearby Needham Market Railway Station, has forced Network Rail to cut it down.

The tree and its root system are putting pressure on the Cattle Tunnel underneath, with the public footpath through the tunnel on to the Camping Land closed until Friday, January 20, while the work takes place.

The work is being carried out by Network Rail, who in a letter to residents nearby wrote: “These works are a vital aspect of our strategy to provide a safe, reliable and efficient railway fit for the 21st century.

“Works will involve removal of the large tree above the subway and will be undertaken during the hours of 8am to 4.30pm on Monday January 16 to Friday January 20. During these times the subway will be closed to the public and pedestrians for safety reasons.”

Several of the redwood trees were thought to be planted along the railway when it was built, but not many now remain.

The Cattle Tunnel redwood was nearly felled some 20 years previous, but a local campaign saw the tree granted a stay of execution.