Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

New book celebrates the wonders of Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 12:47 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 09 October 2018

Autumn Colours in Christchurch Park Picture: FRED IXER

Autumn Colours in Christchurch Park Picture: FRED IXER

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A born and bred Ipswich writer with a passion for his home town has written a book celebrating one of the county’s most treasured parks.

Writer of the new Christchurch Park souvenir book, David Miller Picture: LIZ CUTTINGWriter of the new Christchurch Park souvenir book, David Miller Picture: LIZ CUTTING

David Miller, chairman of the Friends of Christchurch Park, will be launching his new title ‘Christchurch Park & Ipswich Arboretum: Souvenir & Guide’ at a special gathering on October 13.

The guide, described by Ipswich Society reviewer Neil Salmon as “a very personal and unique book”, delves into the wonders of Ipswich’s Christchurch Park, featuring a range of photographs, postcards and artwork.

Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANTSunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Miller, who was born inside the grounds of the park, grew up in the arboretum where his father Tony was head gardener for a quarter of a century.

He has overseen many projects to improve the grounds, including the restoration of the Armillary Sphere Sundial, and has planted over 300 specimen trees in the grounds worth over £60,000, many of which were sponsored by members of the public.

Cowds gathered in Christchurch Park for the Radio One Roadshow in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTCowds gathered in Christchurch Park for the Radio One Roadshow in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

His first book, ‘Ipswich Arboretum: A History and Celebration’, was published in 2014.

He said: “It is 29 years since Ipswich Borough Council published their excellent ‘Christchurch Mansion & Park Ipswich – An Illustrated Souvenir’ so I thought it was about time I wrote an up-to-date memento.

Christchurch Mansion in the sun Picture: ARCHANTChristchurch Mansion in the sun Picture: ARCHANT

“It is also 125 years since the architect and artist John Shewell Corder, fearing for the future of the mansion, wrote and illustrated ‘Christchurch or Withepole House – A Brief Memorial’.

“I hope that the guide I have written will serve a slightly different purpose by looking across the whole 83-acre park and arboretum and showcasing a number of interesting features and subjects for the visitor, which of course includes Christchurch Mansion, but also many other attractions some of which were not present in 1989 and even 2015.”

A view of Christchurch Park in the sun Picture: ARCHANTA view of Christchurch Park in the sun Picture: ARCHANT

The book launch will take place at the Reg Driver Visitor Centre in Christchurch Park from 12pm to 1pm on Saturday, October 13. All proceeds from the sales will go to the Friends of Christchurch Park.

The book has been supported by Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd., which has a number of historic links with the park.

Dudley cools off in the fountain in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDudley cools off in the fountain in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alan Prickett, managing director, said: “I am very pleased to support David’s latest book.

“Ransomes Jacobsen’s long history began in 1789 when Robert Ransome set up an iron-foundry business with just £200 opposite St. Mary-at-the-Quay Church, before moving soon after to a disused maltings in St. Margaret’s Ditches (now Old Foundry Road), just a minute or two’s walk from Christchurch Park, which was then owned by William Fonnereau (1732-1817), son of Claudius Fonnereau.

Children enjoying themselves on a fairground ride in Christchurch Park Picture: MATT CLARKEChildren enjoying themselves on a fairground ride in Christchurch Park Picture: MATT CLARKE

“Over the last few years Ransomes have taken a great interest in David’s work in the arboretum and park, and have been delighted to support it. I congratulate him on his latest book and hope that its success will further assist the excellent work of the Friends of Christchurch Park.”

Crowds of people came to see the filming of Saturday Superstore at Christchurch Park in 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXONCrowds of people came to see the filming of Saturday Superstore at Christchurch Park in 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

Christchurch Park pond in the sun Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSChristchurch Park pond in the sun Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Morris dancers performing at Christchurch Park in 1978 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANTMorris dancers performing at Christchurch Park in 1978 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT

Some of the rides on offer at the Co-op fete at Christchurch Park in 1978 Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANTSome of the rides on offer at the Co-op fete at Christchurch Park in 1978 Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT

A fresh sprinkling of snow covers Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA fresh sprinkling of snow covers Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide