New £15m distribution centre in Ipswich gets go-ahead despite neighbours’ objections

13:15 12 January 2017

Anglia Retail Park - the development would be built in the green space to the left of the retail park.

Anglia Retail Park - the development would be built in the green space to the left of the retail park.

Planning permission has been granted for a new distribution centre on the north west corner of Ipswich despite objections from its nearest neighbours.

The Headlam Group wants to move its distribution centre from Hadleigh to a new site behind the Anglia Retail Park on Bury Road.

They will bring 80 jobs with them to the site – with the hope of creating more jobs in the years ahead. Ipswich council’s planning and development committee approved the application with only one member voting against.

Headlam owns Faithfulls Flooring, and the centre will be used to distribute flooring materials across East Anglia.

However the proposal attracted opposition from residents living in Old Norwich Road whose gardens back on to the site of the proposed distribution centre.

Local resident Steven Bates addressed the meeting and said that were a number of objections – the size of the building, noise and light pollution, flooding and drainage concerns, and concerns that it would not create new jobs because staff would move from Hadleigh.

Councillors on the committee said it was a finely-balanced decision, but that area already had some business use and its good access to the A14 meant it was well situated for a distribution centre.

There were 30 conditions imposed on the planning permission, many of them to ensure the impact on its neighbours was minimised.

Colin Kriedewolf, who is responsible for some of the council’s economic development strategy, said that while it was not a simple decision the need for investment in the town was the crucial.

He felt the conditions were strong enough to prevent major disruption for local residents.

  • Spot on Ginge. Village life while living in Town, that ended in the 50's when Chantry, Maidenhall were built. The 60's bought us The Crofts, Broke Hall, Belstead Hills, all on what were fields and farms. Heck, even my childhood playground of the 70's has gone for Pinebrook. Expansion is nothing new.

    Mike Derruki

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Please look at the Maps and application. Firstly the Park & Ride site is already being used by a Car Sales Company and a HaulageHire Company for Trucks. Second the access will be via the road that already goes around the back of the Retail park used by trucks delivering to the shops and by Grahams Builders Merchants. As to new jobs, the company I believe is not investing in this for nothing. It is a large investment taking movements of the A1077 and going through the London Road Traffic Lights down to the Copdock Roundabout on the A12A14. It will in time mean expansion and as that occurs the jobs will be new to Ipswich. And finally there could possibly be more warehouses built, with excellent access to the A14. With Ransomes Europark nearly full the new jobs and buildings have to go somewhere. This is the future that whole area around that site is going to be developed with commercial and housing new build. Add in the new we hope Northern Bypass and if you want a quite life move out to a proper village, not try to live a village life with the convenience of living in a town. Ipswich is expanding as it has done over the last 50yrs. Get used to it and lets manage it so we do get new jobs to go with the new housing rather than everybody driving 20 or 30 miles a day to work across east anglia causing unneeded pollution. Good job IBC Councilors in approving much needs new build.

    The Ginge

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Errhhh....why on the green field site when the Park and Ride site is going to waste. What about access? Cant see dirty great lorries having a happy coexistence with customers of the retail park. Probably mean that The Range and Dunelm will fail in their bid to get up there. Like the man said it wont generate any more jobs for the locale as they will all come from Hadleigh

    Scuzzer

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

