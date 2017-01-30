New flats could be built in historic building in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich

These offices in Lower Brook Street could be converted into eight flats. Archant

A further eight new homes could be built in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich with the conversion of a former townhouse.

The 18th century building, which has been used as offices for many years, has been listed since 1951 and contains many original features.

Now an application to turn it into six one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats to tap into the growing demand for town centre homes has been submitted.

The planning application has just been received by the borough and is expected to be discussed by the council’s planning and development committee in the spring.

It is the latest bid to bring more homes to what has been one of the main business areas of Ipswich for several years.

Earlier this month McCarthy and Stone was given planning permission to build a new sheltered flats development on the former site of Archant’s newspaper offices at the other end of Lower Brook Street.