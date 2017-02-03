Partly Cloudy

New woodwork and light sensory areas unveiled at Little Learners Nursery in Landseer Road area of Ipswich

09:42 03 February 2017

Ipswich mayor Roger Fern attends reopening of Little Learners Nursery in Ipswich following a refurbishment. Pic: Bows and Arrows Group.

Ipswich mayor Roger Fern attends reopening of Little Learners Nursery in Ipswich following a refurbishment. Pic: Bows and Arrows Group.

James Roberts

An Ipswich nursery, which has earned an Outstanding rating from Ofsted, marked its official reopening following a refurbishment with an open event for families.

Parents and carers were given an exclusive look at the new woodwork and light sensory areas at Little Learners Nursery, based at Landseer Play Centre in Hogarth Road.

Nursery Manager Michelle Wright said families were “amazed” at the new-look nursery, which is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and is run by charity Bows and Arrows Nursery Group.

She said: “We were delighted so many people were able to join us in officially launching our new interior. People were amazed by the transformation of the space from before.

“Day to day, the children are all really enjoying the extra space, especially the new woodwork area and light sensory area. It has been a great start to the year and we are looking forward to a very exciting 2017 ahead.”

Ipswich mayor Roger Fern was the special guest at the relaunch last Saturday.

