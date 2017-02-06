Partly Cloudy

Newmarket jockey William Carson spared jail for driving BMW while banned and refusing breath test

16:13 06 February 2017

A breathalyser used by police on suspected drink-drivers.

A breathalyser used by police on suspected drink-drivers.

A jockey has been spared an immediate prison term after he was suspected of drink-driving only 10 days after being banned from the road.

Comment

Ipswich magistrates heard it was William Carson’s second drink-drive-related offence in less than seven years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

The 27-year-old, of Churchill Avenue, Newmarket, was caught by a police officer in the town’s Hamilton Road on Sunday and spent more than a day in custody until his case was concluded.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the constable was in Hamilton Road at 2.10am when he saw a white BMW emerge from side road at speed.

The officer followed Carson’s car and stopped it.

The court was told a roadside breath test indicated Carson had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

However, after being arrested at taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Carson refused to provide a breath specimen.

Checks showed he had been banned from driving on January 26 as a result of a speeding matter.

Magistrates heard Carson had been summonsed to court on that occasion, but did not turn up so was disqualified from driving in his absence.

Mr Ablett said Carson had previously lost his licence in March 2010 after a drink-driving conviction.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said Carson did not realise he had been banned after January’s case and had even kept up his car’s insurance payments, although these were invalid due to his disqualification.

The court was told that Carson mistakenly believed if he declined a breath test a blood sample would be taken.

Mrs Korfanty said during the night in question Carson he consumed a couple glasses of wine and then had a vodka and orange juice which someone poured for him and would have been larger than a normal pub measure.

The father-of-two was sentenced to 15 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for three years. Carson must also undertake 180 hours’ unpaid work. In addition he was fined £390, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a further £115 to the victims’ fund.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

16:19 Colin Adwent
Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

A driver caught travelling at 113mph told a court he did so because he was trying to get away from his ex-partner and her boyfriend.

Grandfather Douglas Skinner ‘flew’ from cherry picker after being hit by lorry, inquest told

16:03 Lauren Everitt
The inquest is being held at Beacon House, Ipswich.

A grandfather was thrown from a cherry picker after it was struck by a lorry at his work in Felixstowe, an inquest has heard.

Safer Internet Day 2017 at Suffolk New College

16:14 Matt Stott
Suffolk New College Level 1 Childcare Students get ready for Safer Internet Day. From left, Raissa Marshall, Lecturer Sharon Thompson, Jasmine Sheppard, Jasmine Richmond, Ami Regan and Amber Buckle. Credit: Suffolk New College.

What appears when you ‘Google’ yourself? How much information is revealed on your Facebook and Twitter accounts? And what impact could all of this have on your job prospects?

Police search for Antonio Wells from Ipswich wanted on recall to prison

16:14 Jason Noble
Police have issued an appeal. Stock image.

Police in Ipswich have issued an appeal for help in tracing a man wanted for recall to prison.

Enid Blyton’s Famous Five celebrate 75 years of making young Suffolk readers happy

16:09 Lynne Mortimer
Five on a Treasure Island - the first of Enid Blyton's Famous Five books, published in 1942

For every child who has longed to spend summer romping around the countryside with friends, solving mysteries and eating a picnic of sandwiches and cake lovingly prepared by mother, served with lashings of ginger beer, 2017 marks a significant anniversary.

Yellow line fine changes will hit motorists’ pockets across Suffolk

15:57 Richard Cornwell
Yellow lines have been ignored because parking issues have not been a priority for police

Drivers across Suffolk are facing the prospect of a parking crackdown – and more charges in future – as police prepare to hand over responsibility for fining motorists for breaking the rules.

Arrest made in police investigation of six Pinewood burglaries in January

50 minutes ago Jason Noble
Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Police have arrested a man from Colchester in connection with a string of burglaries across Suffolk and north Essex.

Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

14:35 Annabelle Dickson
Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes.

One of the region’s MPs has said plans to charge overseas patients before they use the NHS must not distract from the need for “urgent and substantial” extra funds.

Award-winning author inspires students at Claydon High School

16:21 Adam Howlett
Author Cathy Cassidy with Claydon Primary School pupils Maddie Smith, Aimee Burningham and Annabelle Cartwright

A best-selling children’s author visited students at Claydon High School on Friday to inspire the next generation of budding writers.

