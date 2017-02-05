Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

17:54 05 February 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Every week there seems to be a new proposal come up for more homes to be built in Ipswich town centre – some large developments, some small scale conversions.

5 Comments
Architect Anna Ryten with the plans for Plutus Estate's new development in Grafton Way.Architect Anna Ryten with the plans for Plutus Estate's new development in Grafton Way.

Today we look at what is on the way for the town.

Grafton Way: The newest proposal, and one of the largest. Plutus Estates wants to build more than 250 homes (135 houses, 120 flats) on what was going to be the site of a new Tesco superstore.

Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

A planning application will be submitted in the summer and the company hopes to start work on the major project in 2019.

The Wine Rack: Developer John Howard is hoping to start work filling out this skeleton later this year to provide 15 luxury flats.

Regatta Quay, known locally as the Wine Rack.Regatta Quay, known locally as the Wine Rack.

It was originally part of the Regatta Quay development, but its developers went into administration in 2009 before it was completed.

Lower Brook Street: Three proposals for this street. The former offices of the Ipswich Star and EADT are set to be demolished and replaced by a 51-home McCarthy & Stone retirement development.

McCarthy & Stone has made a planning application to build new retirement homes on the former newspaper site between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane, Ipswich. Archant, publishes of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, have moved to new offices at Portman House, Princes Street. These images are of the intended development.McCarthy & Stone has made a planning application to build new retirement homes on the former newspaper site between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane, Ipswich. Archant, publishes of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, have moved to new offices at Portman House, Princes Street. These images are of the intended development.

Elsewhere in the street the former newspaper social club is set to be converted into three homes – and offices at the top of the street could be converted into eight homes.

Rope Walk: The former county council offices at St Edmund House have been converted into 74 flats.

The former St Edmund House in Rope Walk which has been converted into 74 homes.The former St Edmund House in Rope Walk which has been converted into 74 homes.

Now a planning application has been made to demolish the former county council social club and build new homes on that site.

Museum Street: Law company Birketts currently occupies several offices along this street in buildings that were originally townhouses built in the 18th and 19th century.

Birketts office, Museum street Ipswich Birketts office, Museum street Ipswich

Birketts is due to move to Princes Street early next year and it is expected their current offices will be converted back into homes – although probably smaller than those that were originally built for the town’s wealthy professionals.

Electric House: The former administrative headquarters of Eastern Electricity has been converted into flats.

There are new flats being created in well-known buildings in the heart of Ipswich, like Electric House on Tower Ramparts.There are new flats being created in well-known buildings in the heart of Ipswich, like Electric House on Tower Ramparts.

The ground floor – once the home of Radio Orwell – is now an estate agency.

Queen’s House: The former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society in Queen Street has been converted into flats on the upper floors.

Queen's House in Queen Street, Ipswich - the former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society.Queen's House in Queen Street, Ipswich - the former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society.

The ground floor is still a branch of the Co-op Bank which merged with the building society in 2009.

Keywords: Tesco

5 comments

  • When will there be an emphasis to make this town more attractive for visitors and shoppers ? When will IBC and SCC wake up to the fact that we need more than industrial trading estates, office blocks, car parks and blocks of flats ? When will the purse holders realise the town centre needs more refurbished town centre pedestrian zones ? Ipswich needs chill out recreation areas and green space to make it more attractive . Ipswich needs a wider shop choice and better eating parlours meaning the town centre streets are desperate for investment. The waterfront still seems to be the main focus whilst the town centre is constantly neglected. More needs to be done to keep people in the town centre longer.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    chantry

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • I take it wine rack bit a typo as it states 15 flats they must be big lol

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Richard Tann

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • Please correct the headline, the text states that one of the projects will not be starting until 2019!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TREBOR60

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • I guess someone has had a nice Sunday afternoon stroll around Ipswich before returning home to write another "article"...never in the history of journalism have the words "could", "should", "would" been used so common...another piece of terrible storytelling...it's going to be a long 2017...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris Ward

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • The wonderful world of could, may, might, proposal, submitted, due to, hoping to and any other similar phrases. Please keep it up but it' is rather limited journalism.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Joseph Marshall

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk headteacher warns

19:30 Matt Stott
Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

In the latest row over teacher recruitment, the Suffolk NUT (National Union of Teachers) claimed headteachers receive severe criticism instead of practical support from Suffolk County Council (SCC), fuelling a rise in multi-academy trusts.

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

17:54 Paul Geater
The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Every week there seems to be a new proposal come up for more homes to be built in Ipswich town centre – some large developments, some small scale conversions.

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

16:32 Paul Geater
Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere has demanded that roadworks that will force the closure of Ranelagh Road near the town’s station should be speeded up.

Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semitic tirade at Jewish community

19:18 Jack Hardy, PA
Patrick Delaney. Photo: Met Police

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

Gallery: Iwitness24 - Weekend in Pictures

16:58 Alex Walton
Captured at Ickworth Park. Picture: Paul Bustin

Your pictures from iWitness24 - the photo sharing website; bringing you local photos by local photographers.

Essex vicar arrested in child porn enquiry

16:53 Paul Geater
Heybridge vicar Peter Low.

An Essex vicar has been suspended by his diocese after being charged with three offences of possessing child pornography.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

16:00 Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Updated: Horses on the loose twice in five days at Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

14:10 Adam Howlett
Horses were spotted wandering around close to Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Tuesday morning

Police have helped round up horses that have got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford twice in five days.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

12:24 Sue Dando
Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

At Felixstowe there is something special on the market - The Q Tower, a Martello tower originally built to see off potential invaders, and now a special home still with commanding views of the bay and Felixstowe port.

Children treated to magical story time at New Wolsey Theatre

11:01 Adam Howlett
Mollie Steward and Emily Salter read to youngsters

Children were treated to a free spellbinding story time at the New Wolsey Theatre yesterday.

Most read

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Updated: Horses on the loose twice in five days at Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

Horses were spotted wandering around close to Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Tuesday morning

Video: Man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus in Ipswich

A man has collided with a bus near to the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich. Picture: Natalie Sadler

Gallery: Hip hop dancers show off their moves at Trader Jack’s in Ipswich. Were you there in 1999?

This breakdancers shows off his moves at hip hop night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

Most commented

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24