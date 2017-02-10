Overcast

No other casualties in fatal A12 lorry crash at Witham on Wednesday

16:26 10 February 2017

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Archant

The search for other potential casualties at the site of the A12 lorry crash has ended, police have confirmed.

The lorry, which had been carrying a load of 26 tonnes of batteries, crashed off Coleman’s Bridge over the dual carriageway onto its southbound side around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

Yesterday it was announced the driver of the lorry had died at the scene.

However Essex Police has now announced that there were no other casualties as a result of the crash after a search of the site.

Both sides of the A12 were closed following the crash, with the southbound side shut for more than 24 hours after the crash. Last night it was mostly reopened, with one lane being cleared to allow traffic past the crash.

Earlier a spokesman for Essex Police said: “As there was extensive damage to the vehicle, work is also being carried out to ensure that there have been no other casualties as a result of the collision.

“The trailer has been forensically recovered by the multi-agency response team and is being searched to ensure that there are no other fatalities.”

