Oak tree planted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in remembrance of Battle of Britain

Ipswich mayor Roger Fern planting the oak tree in Christchurch Park in remembrance of those who served in the Battle of Britain. Picture: David Miller Archant

More than 40 people gathered at Christchurch Park’s war memorial last week for the planting of an oak tree in remembrance for those who served in the Battle of Britain.

The oak tree planting ceremony in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in remembrance of those who served in the Battle of Britain. Picture: David Miller The oak tree planting ceremony in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in remembrance of those who served in the Battle of Britain. Picture: David Miller

Ipswich mayor Roger Fern was joined by veterans, councillors and other community figures – including members of the Polish community in recognition of the nation’s contingent who served – for prayers, dedication and the ceremonial planting.

The tree’s dedication plaque said: “This English oak is dedicated to the heroes of the Battle of Britain, 10 July to 31 October 1940.

“To the Pilots in the RAF and from European and Commonwealth Nations and elsewhere.

“Also to the Polish Air Force in Great Britain 1940-1947, most of whom lost their homeland and settled here.”

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph while youngsters laid red and white flowers in honour of the Polish veterans.

To see the tree and the wreaths laid at the ceremony see the cenotaph in Christchurch Park.