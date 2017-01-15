Overcast

Overcast

Five-day forecast

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

14:07 14 January 2017

A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

Archant

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

5 Comments

Chris Rufford, who is the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group’s (IESCCG) lead for self-care and prevention, issued the stark warning in a blog produced for National Obesity Awareness Week, which started on Monday.

“We have a huge problem in Suffolk,” he said.

“The incidence of obesity is higher than any borough in London.

“The numbers have trebled in the last 25 years and is reaching epidemic proportions.”

Dr Rufford, who also works at the Constable Country Medical Practice in East Bergholt, outlines in his blog a range of medical conditions linked with obesity including type two diabetes, heart disease, cancer and a range of other problems, which the Government claims costs the NHS £6.4 billion a year.

“It’s a result of our obesogenic environment living sedentary lifestyles with readily available foods containing high carbohydrates and fat,” he added.

“We were meant to be hunter gatherers.”

Despite his warnings, Dr Rufford also said the county was fortunate to have several services dedicated to helping people become healthier, such as One Life Suffolk and websites and applications including ‘Couch to 5k’.

He claims bariatric surgery, to reduce the size of a stomach “works well”, particularly for those who are very large.

But despite claiming the procedure could result in a net saving for the NHS after three years, Dr Rufford said they were performed less regularly than in other parts of Europe and in America.

He goes on to highlight issues with the “powerful” food industry, the “watering down” of the Government’s recent child obesity strategy and the taxes that most other European countries have on foods containing high levels of fat or sugar.

“Obesity is now where smoking was 20 years ago and it must be addressed,” he concludes.

Visit here to find out more initiatives helping people lose weight.

Visit here to find out more about National Obesity Awareness Week.

5 comments

  • The hatred and invective spewed here against overweight people is amazing. Do you use the same language towards people who smoke or drink to excess? Because they burden the NHS just as much, and their behaviour is arguably even more antisocial. Or is it just that you don't like the look of overweight people, and you think that gives you the right to insult and belittle them? A lot of them are probably cleverer and more successful in their jobs than you. It may come as a surprise to you, but overweight does not necessarily equal stupid or uneducated. There are many underlying reasons, none of them are for you to judge.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    blue&white

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

  • ....And its fat people that are crippling the NHS with their diabetes and heart disease yet we can't help these people in being "cruel to be kind". Super size clothes shops cater for them whilst super size celebrities flaunt themselves on TV and say you should be proud!!!!!. Fat people are disgusting and lazy but it not PC to tell them, this is societies fault for accepting this situation, these people need to be bulliedforcedtold to LOSE WEIGHT OR DIE. I regularly pass a MacDonalds on my way to get fuel and I see queues of them getting meal in-between meals which only makes the situation worse. Then when you try and address someone about their weight there's always a crap excuse like " oh I've tried every diet" "I'm big boned" "it's hereditary" utter nonsense. Wire lock their jaws shut for 3 months and watch the pounds fall off !!!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Louie_Spence

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

  Add your comment | Report this comment

    Louie_Spence

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Louie_Spence

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

  • I am amazed when I go to supermarkets at the size of people, with trolley's stuffed full of unhealthy stuff. When I see too many schoolchildren at school finishing time, already overweight. I think back to my childhood of school dinners, just water on the table. At home fresh food and good old home cooking and spending time running about outside and at school. The only money I took to school was in an envelope for school dinners. Tuck shop arrived in school before I left '69. WE weren't allowed to eat before dinner, in case it spoiled our appetite. Income was not huge, so it was important food was not wasted and you ran off a homemade sponge pudding or a school gypsy tart in no time. We had a couple of choices of main, veg and I was amazed that my grandchildren, now left school had vending machines in their school. That the young seem to have a can or a bottle of fizzy out in the streets. The rise in ready meals and supermarkets and takeaways and change in childhood doesn't help, with instant access and expectation of everything. Old photos tell a tale of the change.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

  • Walk around any town in Suffolk and it won't take you long to realise it's not "reaching" epidemic levels, it's already there. The utterly disgusting state so many people allow themselves to get in is obscene. And worse still, so many of them are letting their kids get into a disgustingly fat state too, which surely ought to be classed as child abuse. I notice it's especially bad in Lowestoft; whenever I go there it seems that mobility scooters have changed from something valueable to help disabled people get about, into a way for fatties to avoid expending any energy in walking.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    beerlover

    Sunday, January 15, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

