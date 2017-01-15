Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity Archant

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Chris Rufford, who is the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group’s (IESCCG) lead for self-care and prevention, issued the stark warning in a blog produced for National Obesity Awareness Week, which started on Monday.

“We have a huge problem in Suffolk,” he said.

“The incidence of obesity is higher than any borough in London.

“The numbers have trebled in the last 25 years and is reaching epidemic proportions.”

Dr Rufford, who also works at the Constable Country Medical Practice in East Bergholt, outlines in his blog a range of medical conditions linked with obesity including type two diabetes, heart disease, cancer and a range of other problems, which the Government claims costs the NHS £6.4 billion a year.

“It’s a result of our obesogenic environment living sedentary lifestyles with readily available foods containing high carbohydrates and fat,” he added.

“We were meant to be hunter gatherers.”

Despite his warnings, Dr Rufford also said the county was fortunate to have several services dedicated to helping people become healthier, such as One Life Suffolk and websites and applications including ‘Couch to 5k’.

He claims bariatric surgery, to reduce the size of a stomach “works well”, particularly for those who are very large.

But despite claiming the procedure could result in a net saving for the NHS after three years, Dr Rufford said they were performed less regularly than in other parts of Europe and in America.

He goes on to highlight issues with the “powerful” food industry, the “watering down” of the Government’s recent child obesity strategy and the taxes that most other European countries have on foods containing high levels of fat or sugar.

“Obesity is now where smoking was 20 years ago and it must be addressed,” he concludes.

