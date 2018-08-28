Woodbridge’s leisure centre officially reopened after £3.5million improvements

Suffolk Coastal's chairman, Nicky Yeo and TJ Haworth-Culf, council cabinet member with responsibility for customers, communities and leisure, and guests at the official re-opening of Woodbridge Leisure Centre

The aim was to turn the complex in Station Road into more than just pool – and now it offers users a gym, classes, indoor cycling, sauna/steam room and more.

Suffolk Coastal's chairman, Nicky Yeo and TJ Haworth-Culf, council cabinet member with responsibility for customers, communities and leisure, with the celebration cake at the official re-opening of Woodbridge Leisure Centre

The project is the first of three schemes Suffolk Coastal District Council is planning to complete in a five-year programme to improve leisure facilities and encourage more people to become active and fit.

Work is currently under way on the refurbishment of Leiston Leisure Centre, and then attention will turn to Felixstowe, where the aim is to create a new state-of-the-art leisure complex on the edge of the resort as part of a 2,000-home Garden Neighbourhood.

One of Suffolk Coastal’s 10 priorities in its Business Plan focuses on the need to provide high-quality, modern leisure centres that the whole community can enjoy, with the very latest equipment, that come at no additional cost to the tax payer.

Speaking at the official re-opening ceremony of Deben Leisure Centre on Saturday, Suffolk Coastal’s chairman Nicky Yeo said: “This £3.5 million redevelopment is the first significant investment in the facility since a roof was added to the pool in 1984, and I think we have provided a fantastic facility that will serve the needs of the community for the foreseeable future.

Suffolk Coastal's chairman, Nicky Yeo and TJ Haworth-Culf, council cabinet member with responsibility for customers, communities and leisure, cut the ribbon to mark the official re-opening of Woodbridge Leisure Centre after its £3.5m refit

“I would like to thank the council’s Leisure Development Partners, Pulse Design and Build, our operators, Places Leisure and Sport England for the £500,000 grant to help fund the facility.

“Last, but certainly not least, I would also like to thank the users of Deben Leisure Centre, particularly the very loyal members who have given us a great deal of feedback on the redevelopment and have been very passionate about the final results.”

After the chairman and TJ Haworth-Culf, Suffolk Coastal’s cabinet member with responsibility for customers, communities and leisure, cut the ribbon Places Leisure staged a range of activities including personal trainer tasters, group exercise sessions and family fit exercise classes which were free for both members and non-members.

Jeremy Boreham, area manager at Places Leisure, said: “Deben Leisure Centre is now more than just a pool. The mix of facilities on offer – pool, gym, classes, indoor cycling, sauna/steam room, allows us to provide varied programmes at affordable prices.

“Add in our passionate local staff who provides excellent customer service, and Deben Leisure Centre is now a destination of choice. This is the place to be if you want to have fun while enjoying a healthier lifestyle.”

Matt Johnson, executive director of Pulse Design and Build, said: “The redevelopment of Deben Leisure Centre really showcases what can be achieved within the parameters for an existing facility, all on time and to budget.

“It is exciting to see the local community using and enjoying this impressive, modern and sustainable leisure centre we have created.”