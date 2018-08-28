Watchdog reveals thoughts on Ipswich Academy after latest visit

Ipswich Academy is making effective progress to being rated 'good', Ofsted said in its latest report

A watchdog has praised efforts of an Ipswich secondary school rated ‘requires improvement’ – describing it as having “transformed” its education.

Helen Winn, Ipswich Academy's principal said staff were proud of Ofsted's comments

Inspector Adrian Lyons from Ofsted visited Ipswich Academy on September 13 for a monitoring visit, where he said the school and its leaders were “taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement” in order for it to become ‘good’.

The school was rated ‘inadequate’ in 2013, before it was again given the lowest rating in 2015 during another full inspection – prompting inspectors to place it in special measures.

The Paradigm Trust took over the running of the school in September 2015, and rolled out a series of measures to bring standards up, with a ‘requires improvement’ rating being given in October 2016.

September’s inspection marked the first monitoring visit since the improved rating was given.

Helen Winn, principal at the school since July 2017, said: “We are all incredibly proud of the comments from the Ofsted monitoring inspection.

“The progress made is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone in our school community.

“We’ve had a very positive start to the new academic year and the students are showing a great attitude to their learning.

“Together, the students, staff and parents and carers will continue to work towards fulfilling the ambitions of Ipswich Academy.”

The school said some of the key focus had been on attendance, maths attainment and reducing exclusions, which had resulted in improved grades and better behaviour.

In his report, Mr Lyons said the quality of teaching had improved and said that “behaviour has been transformed”.

Exclusions in the summer term in 2018 had reduced by half from the same period in 2017, according to the report.

Mr Lyons added that the school leadership team had a “clear vision” and “a consistent approach to the delivery of lessons is apparent across the school”.

It has now been tasked with monitoring new procedures in place to improve attendance and help under-performing groups make more progress in order to reach the ‘good’ rating for its next full inspection.