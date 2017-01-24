Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Once a racer, always a racer’... Paralysed motocross rider targets Paralympics spot

20:28 24 January 2017

Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Archant

Laurie Squirrell has shown tremendous courage and resilience since a crash in America left the schoolgirl motocross star paralysed 12 years ago.

Comment

The Hitcham rider, who uses a wheelchair, defied the odds last summer when climbing back into the saddle of her old motorbike, a specially-adapted Yamaha 125cc, and racing across muddy fields. Surgeons said she would never ride again.

Now the 28-year-old has shown a new side to her bravery: zigzagging her way down the snow-covered slopes of Colorado at speeds of 60mph, in a bid to represent Great Britain at next year’s Winter Paralympics.

“I just love to compete,” she said.

“My bike accident was a shock but I realised that I had to accept what had happened. Since then I have been determined not to let what happened stop me from doing something I love.”

Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Once hailed as the most promising female motocross rider in the country, she is determined to be one of the best Paralympic skiers in the world next year.

She is training on a mono-ski, a new sport for people who are paralysed, using a specially-adapted wider single ski that is still controlled with poles. She is practicing with her trademark grit on her sit-ski machine to perfect her technique and eliminate risks.

“The sit-ski is an extraordinary machine. It’s like ordinary skiing but of course you have to adapt your technique because you are effectively sitting down,” she said.

“But the challenge is exactly the same. You push off and head down hill negotiating flags on the course just like ordinary downhill skiers.”

Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

The next Winter Paralympics are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018. Laurie admits she has set herself an ambitious goal of reaching the required standard in just 12 months, but said she is “determined to get to the games eventually”.

She landed in Colorado, widely perceived as the best ski-centre for mono-skiers in the world, on January 3 and is set to return to Suffolk. Her trip has been self-funded.

Her dreams of becoming a world champion rider were cruelly ended after a shock accident while practicing for her first major race in America in November 2004.

Aged 16 and ranked as the best female rider in her age category in the UK, she crashed in an area of particularly boggy mud on the San Antonio track, flipped over the handlebars and broke her back when landing at the base.

Laurie Squirrell pictured at home in Hitcham in 2015, just over 10 years after the motocross accident.Laurie Squirrell pictured at home in Hitcham in 2015, just over 10 years after the motocross accident.

But speaking from Colorado, she added: “Once a racer, always a racer.”

She has recently received a 2:1 honours degree in education and child studies from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and hopes to become a primary school teacher.

Keywords: United Kingdom America Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

18:54 Colin Adwent and Matt Stott
The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Two bungling ram-raiders who managed to impale a truck on a metal bollard outside an Ipswich Co-op have left shop owners fearing a repeat attack.

Video: ‘Once a racer, always a racer’... Paralysed motocross rider targets Paralympics spot

29 minutes ago Richard Goss
Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Laurie Squirrell has shown tremendous courage and resilience since a crash in America left the schoolgirl motocross star paralysed 12 years ago.

Gallery: Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?

19:35 Sam Dawes
A new sign was unveiled at the The Emperor, Ipswich in 2013

The original Tolly Cobbold lettering can still be seen on the front of what is now a Tesco Express store in Norwich Road, Ipswich.

Hammer-wielding burglar jailed after early morning raid on Ipswich home

17:45 Jane Hunt
Jay Munday has been jailed

An Ipswich man who was awoken by a noise in his flat in the early hours of the morning was confronted by an intruder holding a hammer, a court has heard.

Bus company donates double decker to be turned into Ipswich homeless shelter

19:31 Gemma Mitchell
Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

“It’s unbelievable how a whole community can come together to get something moving.”

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

19:14 Gemma Mitchell
Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Ipswich has been dubbed a “cultural wasteland” that needs to improve its music scene and offer more for young people.

Gallery: Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

17:35
There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

The refurbishment of Ipswich station is nearing completion and to mark the we are looking back at the station’s history.

Greater Anglia gets passenger approval

17:53 Paul GEater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles.

Passengers believe that Greater Anglia’s rail services improved in most areas during 2016 according to a new survey by official watchdog Passenger Focus.

Barn owls fight for attention in today’s picture of the day

16:04 Sam Dawes
These young barn owls help with the camera settings. Picture: Brian Smith

Help can come in all shapes and sizes - but we are not sure if these barn owls are helping or hindering this poor photographer.

SPS calls on EDF to change Sizewell C plans to ‘avert environmental desecration’

17:20 Richard Cornwell
A computer generated image of how Sizewell C will look

A leading heritage charity says the current proposals for the Sizewell C nuclear power station “threaten environmental damage on an unprecedented scale” in east Suffolk.

Most read

Updated: Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Ipswich armed robber’s mum apologises to Co-op shop staff who believed he had gun

An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Updated: Missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell found ‘safe’ in Felixstowe

Stock image of Tesco at the Copdock Interchange, Ipswich.

Train spotted heading along the A14 and over the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

The electric train on its way to Crewe - by road. Photo: John Day

Most commented

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

‘IP2 stigma is unfair’ – Project It’s Possible 2 to raise ambitions in Chantry and Stoke schools

Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Back L-R: Damien Morling,Sarah Hyam. Front L-R: Jake Morling, Milan Irving, Sarayah Irving. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years.

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24