Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

One lane of A12 at Witham remains closed after fatal lorry crash on Wednesday

10:54 10 February 2017

The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

Archant

Forensic teams are today searching for other possible casualties of a major lorry crash on the A12.

Comment
The scene of the crash on Wednesday night. Photograph: Nigel BrownThe scene of the crash on Wednesday night. Photograph: Nigel Brown

A HGV plunged off Coleman’s Bridge onto the southbound carriageway near junction 22 at Witham on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 30s and from Witham, died as a result of the collision.

One lane of the road reopened last night, almost 36 hours after the crash.

The other lane is still closed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “As there was extensive damage to the vehicle, work is also being carried out to ensure that there have been no other casualties as a result of the collision.

“The trailer has been forensically recovered by the multi-agency response team and is being searched to ensure that there are no other fatalities.”

The lorry was carrying 26 tonnes of batteries wired in series.

Because of the nature of the load, police said the clear-up operation was “complex”.

The police spokesman said emergency services had been working “around the clock” to recover the vehicle and the trailer.

Keywords: Essex Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Shock new figures reveal soaring numbers of operations cancelled at Ipswich and James Paget hospitals

45 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Ipswich Hospital has recorded its highest figure for cancelled elective operations in recent history. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

New figures have revealed a huge rise in the number of patients having operations cancelled at the last minute by Suffolk’s largest hospital in yet another sign of the winter health crisis affecting the NHS.

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

08:19 Colin Adwent and Gemma Mitchell
Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

An eye-witness has described how a burglar with a bin liner over his shoulder like a Santa sack fled after a raid on a BP garage in Ipswich today.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Ancaster Road stabbing remains in custody

09:24 Adam Howlett
The police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

A-39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Ipswich on Wednesday evening remains in police custody this morning.

One lane of A12 at Witham remains closed after fatal lorry crash on Wednesday

27 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

Forensic teams are today searching for other possible casualties of a major lorry crash on the A12.

Author Jem Lester to discuss life, career and Radio Two Book Club selection ‘Shtum’ in Woodbridge

09:17 Tom Potter
Browsers Bookshop in Woodbridge. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A former journalist and teacher, whose debut novel was among Simon Mayo’s Radio Two Book Club titles last year, will be visiting Woodbridge later this month.

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

08:14 Reporters
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A major section of the A12 in north-east Essex has reopened tonight after a fatal lorry crash in Witham caused a near 36-hour closure.

Blow for family of George Woodward as life-changing new treatment carries $2 million price tag

06:11 Gemma Mitchell
Laura Barber and Lee Woodward with their children Ivy and George at the La Vegas themed fundraiser.

It felt like a dream come true for one Ipswich mother when life-changing new treatment for her son’s rare and degenerative illness was approved in America.

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

06:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A supermarket restaurant employee has been given a community order after stealing hundreds of pounds from the café’s till.

Russell Brand announces second Ipswich Regent show for December after June performance sells out

06:00 Jason Noble
Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth, as well as adding a date in December. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography

Top comedy star Russell Brand has booked a second show in Ipswich later this year, after tickets for his June appearance sold out in just days.

Opinion: Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

07:00 Ben Gummer
ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Here’s a question for you, says Ipswich MP Ben Gummer. Which port in the United Kingdom last year exported more agricultural products than anywhere else? Felixstowe? Southampton? Hull? Liverpool?

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Ancaster Road stabbing remains in custody

The police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Opinion: Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24