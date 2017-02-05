Overcast

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

06:00 05 February 2017

Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

Archant

See our round up of planned roadworks by Highways England in Suffolk and Essex which are liekly to affect drivers this week, from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12.

Keeping up to date with the schedule of works could help you avoid major jams on your way to work.

A12 at Capel St Mary

Highways England is carrying out routine inspections of electrical and structural equipment. There will be traffic management, but no full closures.

A12 at Lowestoft

Ongoing work is taking place at Station Road/Gunton St/Peters Avenue. There will be off-peak three-way lights upgrading the existing footpath works. The northbound bus stop opposite the works has temporarily been suspended, whilst the southbound bus stop has been relocated.

Routine maintenance is being carried out on the A12 Bascule Bridge at Lowestoft. This will be between Monday, Februaery 6, and Monday, February 20, from 8pm to 6am.

During the work the A12 will be closed in both directions at the bridge and a diversion will be signposted via the A1117, A146 and A1144.

A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge. This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

As part of renumbering work along the A47/A12 corridor, signs that currently show the A12 will now show the A47.

The work will last about 12 weeks to complete. The section of the A12 that currently runs from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth will become the A47.

There will be off-peak lane closures and two/three way traffic lights during the day and night throughout Lowestoft on the A12.

A14 at Bury St Edmunds

Improvement works are being carried out on the A14 junction 45 Rookery Crossroads/Rougham. Works include construction of new eastbound slip roads.

There is a 24-hour 40mph speed limit in place through the works for safety reasons. Works are currently taking place overnight using lane closures in both directions. They are due to take five months to complete.

A12 and A120, Essex

There will be essential maintenance work on the A120 and the A12 in Essex, which will be ongoing until May.

It will include resurfacing, safety barrier repairs, and bridge repairs, with work taking place between Braintree and Marks Tey, near Colchester, at Kelvedon, and at Wix.

Unless detailed otherwise, work will be taking place between 8pm and 6am

A120 at Great Bromley

The road surface of the A120 near Great Bromley will be repaired. Subject to weather conditions, Highways England plan to complete this work between Tuesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 9, working between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only.

The A120 westbound will be closed between the Harwich Road junction (shortly before the A133 Hare Green Interchange) and the A12/A120 Crown Interchange at Colchester.

The westbound carriageway of the A133/A120 link road will also be closed during the works.

There will be a signed diversion route in place via the B1035, B1033, A133 and A1232.

Drivers who miss the Tendring diversion will be turned around at the A120/Little Bromley Road and A120/Harwich Road junctions to pick up the strategic diversion route at Horsley Cross roundabout.

M11 and A120

Barriers will be repaired on the M11 in both directions from Monday, February 6, to Friday, February 10, overnight, using lane closures while working is underway between junctions 6 (M25) and 9 (A11).

Repairs will also be made to barriers on the A120 in both directions, between junction 8 with the M11 and Braintree (Marks Farm).

Throughout the week the Highways England will continue litter picking throughout the week on the M11 using a mobile slow-moving hard shoulder or lane closure.

Work will also include sweeping the hard shoulder of the M11 during the day while litter is picked between junctions 6 (M25) and 9 (A11).

Routine maintenance work will be carried out on bridges crossing the M11 between junctions 6 (M25) and 9 (A11) in both directions.

There will also be similar work on the A120, between junction 8 with the M11 and Braintree (Marks Farm). This will be done during the day, with the hard shoulder closed while work is carried out.

Highways England will be filling in potholes on the M11 between junctions 8 (Stansted Airport – Bishop’s Stortford) and 9 (A11) in both directions, and on the A120 between Braintree and junction 8 of the M11. This will be done using lane and hard shoulder closures, between 8.30pm and 6am, from Monday, February 6, to Friday, February 10.

There will also be routine maintenance of structures and technology boxes along the M11 during the day. These will be done with a hard shoulder closure, taking place between junctions 6 (M25) and 9 (A11).

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

